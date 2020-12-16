CASA gets grant to support to local children

HANFORD — Hanford, California – December 16, 2020 – CASA of Kings County has been awarded a $35,750 Sustainability Grant from the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children.
CASA of Kings County recruits, trains, and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. The Sustainability Grant will enable CASA of Kings County to focus on continuing to build a sustainable CASA organization that will provide more advocates for the 400 children in foster care in Kings County, including adding 20 new volunteer advocates in 2021.
CASA of Kings County currently supports 35 volunteers who advocate for 48 foster children. “This sustainability grant will make it possible for us to provide advocates for 32 more children in foster care and continue to focus on building a strong foundation that will support future growth” said Nathan Lee, Executive Director of CASA of Kings County. “We are very appreciative of the support provided by the National CASA/GAL Association for choosing CASA of Kings County to be one of only two grants awarded in California.” There are 948 state CASA/GAL organizations and local CASA/GAL programs operating in 49 states (all but North Dakota) and the District of Columbia.
The federal grant funds distributed through National CASA/GAL are provided by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, US Department of Justice, as authorized under the Victims of Child Abuse Act of 1990. In 2020, National CASA/GAL was awarded nearly $10 million in federal grants.
