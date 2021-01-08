You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carnegie Museum of Kings County curates virtual exhibits
0 comments
featured top story
Carnegie Museum of Kings County

Carnegie Museum of Kings County curates virtual exhibits

HANFORD — After a few months of hard work, the Carnegie Museum of Kings County is making headway on its goal to preserve the museum for the community.

The organization, which was formed by a group of concerned residents who banded together after learning of financial difficulties at the Hanford Carnegie Museum last summer, already has its own website up.

Jack Schwartz, a resident of Hanford and president of the Carnegie Museum of Kings County, said a small group of dedicated researchers and writers has been built and they are working to curate virtual exhibits in one easily accessible place.

In addition to a virtual exhibit on the history of the Carnegie Museum library building itself, an exhibit about the Kings County Sheriff’s Office and its history as well as a “Then and Now” exhibit of the county, are in the beginning stages on the website.

In the next few weeks, the organization will start its “Oral Histories” exhibit, which Schwartz said should be on the site around early February.

The main goal of the Carnegie Museum of Kings County is to once again have a museum in the building, located at 109 E. Eighth St. in downtown Hanford. Schwartz said they are still working with the city on assessing the structural aspects of the building and hope to have that information soon.

If all works out as planned, once the physical museum is up and running, Schwartz said the virtual museum will serve as an adjunct to physical exhibits with digitized content and articles.

Schwartz said the intention is to have permanent exhibits at the museum, as well as several major visiting exhibits throughout the year in order to expand content that people are interested in. He said the organization will also work with other local groups, like the China Alley Preservation Society, to link to their existing content and information.

All of the artifacts were taken out of the building when the previous nonprofit was evicted by the city, but the new group made a proposal to that museum board so that memorabilia donated by members of the community could go back and form a basis of the museum going forward.

Schwartz said he still has hope that the previous group will respond to the offer.

“In meantime, we’re using this time to broaden the ability of people to access Kings County history through our virtual museum,” Schwartz said.

Since forming the Carnegie Museum of Kings County, Schwartz said they’ve received several responses from people who’ve expressed interest in becoming researchers or helping with the physical museum.

“We’ve got a lot of community support and we’re looking to build on this support,” he said of the ongoing effort.

Schwartz said the Carnegie Museum is an important part of a community that’s devoted a lot of time and effort to preserving history.

“It’s something that needs to be done, because if you don’t learn from your history and if you don’t use the opportunity to teach what’s happened in the past, there’s a hole in peoples’ education and knowledge,” Schwartz said. “We’re trying to fill that hole.”

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

To help:

Anyone interested in helping the Carnegie Museum of Kings County can visit www.carnegiemuseumofkingscounty.org and click on the “Get Involved” tab.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+17
Caliva becomes first cannabis dispensary in Hanford
News

Caliva becomes first cannabis dispensary in Hanford

  • Updated

“We just have a really incredible opportunity in a market that’s not saturated to be able to provide plant-based solutions to a community that really needs it,” Caliva’s Director of Direct to Consumer Delivery Robert Braun said.

Jerome Fredrick Rafoth
Obituaries

Jerome Fredrick Rafoth

  • Updated

The world will never quite be the same with the unexpected passing of Jerome Fredrick Rafoth, aka “JR” Rafoth, who peacefully passed away at h…

Caroline Jeff
Obituaries

Caroline Jeff

Caroline Jeff of the Santa Rosa Rancheria passed away Sunday, December 27th in Visalia. Caroline was born to Mike and Ramona Jeff and grew up …

+2
New laws take effect in 2021
News

New laws take effect in 2021

  • Updated

SACRAMENTO — Hundreds of bills were passed in California’s legislature this past year and many involving minimum wage, COVID-19, sick leave an…

Hanford man shot and killed
News

Hanford man shot and killed

  • Updated

HANFORD — Hanford Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed on Christmas night, department officials said.

Stanley G. Barros
Obituaries

Stanley G. Barros

  • Updated

It is with deep sorrow in our hearts that we say goodbye to Stanley G. Barros, husband, father, papa, brother and friend who passed away on De…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News