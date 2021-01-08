Carnegie Museum of Kings County curates virtual exhibits

HANFORD — After a few months of hard work, the Carnegie Museum of Kings County is making headway on its goal to preserve the museum for the community.
The organization, which was formed by a group of concerned residents who banded together after learning of financial difficulties at the Hanford Carnegie Museum last summer, already has its own website up.
Jack Schwartz, a resident of Hanford and president of the Carnegie Museum of Kings County, said a small group of dedicated researchers and writers has been built and they are working to curate virtual exhibits in one easily accessible place.
In addition to a virtual exhibit on the history of the Carnegie Museum library building itself, an exhibit about the Kings County Sheriff’s Office and its history as well as a “Then and Now” exhibit of the county, are in the beginning stages on the website.
In the next few weeks, the organization will start its “Oral Histories” exhibit, which Schwartz said should be on the site around early February.
The main goal of the Carnegie Museum of Kings County is to once again have a museum in the building, located at 109 E. Eighth St. in downtown Hanford. Schwartz said they are still working with the city on assessing the structural aspects of the building and hope to have that information soon.
If all works out as planned, once the physical museum is up and running, Schwartz said the virtual museum will serve as an adjunct to physical exhibits with digitized content and articles.
Schwartz said the intention is to have permanent exhibits at the museum, as well as several major visiting exhibits throughout the year in order to expand content that people are interested in. He said the organization will also work with other local groups, like the China Alley Preservation Society, to link to their existing content and information.
All of the artifacts were taken out of the building when the previous nonprofit was evicted by the city, but the new group made a proposal to that museum board so that memorabilia donated by members of the community could go back and form a basis of the museum going forward.
Schwartz said he still has hope that the previous group will respond to the offer.
“In meantime, we’re using this time to broaden the ability of people to access Kings County history through our virtual museum,” Schwartz said.
Since forming the Carnegie Museum of Kings County, Schwartz said they’ve received several responses from people who’ve expressed interest in becoming researchers or helping with the physical museum.
“We’ve got a lot of community support and we’re looking to build on this support,” he said of the ongoing effort.
Schwartz said the Carnegie Museum is an important part of a community that’s devoted a lot of time and effort to preserving history.
“It’s something that needs to be done, because if you don’t learn from your history and if you don’t use the opportunity to teach what’s happened in the past, there’s a hole in peoples’ education and knowledge,” Schwartz said. “We’re trying to fill that hole.”
