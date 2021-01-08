Carnegie Museum of Kings County curates virtual exhibits

HANFORD — After a few months of hard work, the Carnegie Museum of Kings County is making headway on its goal to preserve the museum for the community.

The organization, which was formed by a group of concerned residents who banded together after learning of financial difficulties at the Hanford Carnegie Museum last summer, already has its own website up.

Jack Schwartz, a resident of Hanford and president of the Carnegie Museum of Kings County, said a small group of dedicated researchers and writers has been built and they are working to curate virtual exhibits in one easily accessible place.

In addition to a virtual exhibit on the history of the Carnegie Museum library building itself, an exhibit about the Kings County Sheriff’s Office and its history as well as a “Then and Now” exhibit of the county, are in the beginning stages on the website.

In the next few weeks, the organization will start its “Oral Histories” exhibit, which Schwartz said should be on the site around early February.

The main goal of the Carnegie Museum of Kings County is to once again have a museum in the building, located at 109 E. Eighth St. in downtown Hanford. Schwartz said they are still working with the city on assessing the structural aspects of the building and hope to have that information soon.

If all works out as planned, once the physical museum is up and running, Schwartz said the virtual museum will serve as an adjunct to physical exhibits with digitized content and articles.

Schwartz said the intention is to have permanent exhibits at the museum, as well as several major visiting exhibits throughout the year in order to expand content that people are interested in. He said the organization will also work with other local groups, like the China Alley Preservation Society, to link to their existing content and information.