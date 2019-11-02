HANFORD — The Hanford City Council will meet Tuesday and discuss a business permit for a cannabis dispensary and a contract for the Hanford’s new city manager
Council will hold a public hearing to award a commercial cannabis business permit to Harvest of Hanford for a retail storefront and delivery dispensary.
The proposed dispensary would be located on the north side of Sixth Street, between Green and White streets in downtown Hanford.
Under general business, council will also talk about the employment agreement for the position of city manager. The city recently announced the hiring of Mario Cifuentez II for the position.
Other items council is scheduled to discuss:
• Modification of the Hanford Development Impact Fee program.
- Awarding a contract for the Pedestrian and Safety Lighting Project.
- An administrative agreement with California Choice Energy.
There will also be a Small Business Saturday proclamation, recognition of Explorers and an oath of appointment for Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass.
During a study session before the regular meeting, council will receive a presentation on the treasurer’s report of investments and cash for fiscal year 2018-19 and a 10-year investment analysis. Council will also review and discuss the naming policy for city-owned facilities and property.
