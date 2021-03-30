Camille Wing helped preserve so much of Hanford's history

HANFORD — It’s nearly impossible to characterize the contributions of preservationist Camille Wing.

Wing, who sought to preserve the history and culture of Hanford for more than four decades, died on Sunday, March 21 at the age of 93.

“She wanted to live with purpose and intention and something that would benefit what she loved,” daughter Arianne Wing said. “She loved her community, she loved her family … and she wanted whatever she did to mean something and to have some sort of result.”

Camille's son, Damon Wing, said that his mom understood what culture and history meant.

“She saw the value in the history and wanted to preserve that not only for people today, but she saw how important it would be for generations in the future,” Damon said.

Wing was born on Dec. 7, 1927 in Bakersfield. She lived on a ranch in the southeast corner on 6th Avenue and Excelsior Avenue in Hanford with her parents until she was 6 years old. For the next decade, she lived in Los Angeles and followed in her father’s footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Wing was an extra in various films such as "Stowaway," a 1936 Shirley Temple film, and also sang on local Los Angeles radio programs. She graduated from high school at the early age of 16 before moving back to Hanford. She lived on the ranch for another year before moving into town and getting a job with a telephone company. She worked there for four years and attended College of the Sequoias during the last two years.

Wing then went to the University of Southern California where she was an international relations major in Asiatic studies. She didn’t finish her degree at USC, but she came back to Hanford and worked at the family’s Chinese Pagoda restaurant.