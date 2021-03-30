Camille Wing helped preserve so much of Hanford's history

HANFORD — It’s nearly impossible to characterize the contributions of preservationist Camille Wing.
Wing, who sought to preserve the history and culture of Hanford for more than four decades, died on Sunday, March 21 at the age of 93.
“She wanted to live with purpose and intention and something that would benefit what she loved,” daughter Arianne Wing said. “She loved her community, she loved her family … and she wanted whatever she did to mean something and to have some sort of result.”
Camille's son, Damon Wing, said that his mom understood what culture and history meant.
“She saw the value in the history and wanted to preserve that not only for people today, but she saw how important it would be for generations in the future,” Damon said.
Wing was born on Dec. 7, 1927 in Bakersfield. She lived on a ranch in the southeast corner on 6th Avenue and Excelsior Avenue in Hanford with her parents until she was 6 years old. For the next decade, she lived in Los Angeles and followed in her father’s footsteps in the entertainment industry.
Wing was an extra in various films such as "Stowaway," a 1936 Shirley Temple film, and also sang on local Los Angeles radio programs. She graduated from high school at the early age of 16 before moving back to Hanford. She lived on the ranch for another year before moving into town and getting a job with a telephone company. She worked there for four years and attended College of the Sequoias during the last two years.
Wing then went to the University of Southern California where she was an international relations major in Asiatic studies. She didn’t finish her degree at USC, but she came back to Hanford and worked at the family’s Chinese Pagoda restaurant.
After getting married and having children, Wing became involved in many community items.
“She started with the PTA when my siblings and I attended Monroe Elementary School,” Arianne said. “We didn’t play soccer, but she was a piano mom, a ballet mom and a 4-H mom. She spent a lot of time with our after school endeavors and PTA.”
From there, the list only grows when it comes to Wing’s community service. She was also in the volunteer group that worked to bring PBS television to the Valley and helped start recycling on a local level, which eventually turned into curbside pickup, according to Arianne. Wing served on the grand jury, was part of the Save the Courthouse Committee, and worked on the Development of the Historic District in downtown Hanford. She was also on the Historic Resource Commission, was part of the committee to restore the Chinese cemetery, and she was a longtime board member of the visitors agency. She was one of the original people to show off Hanford, guiding visitors around the city and explaining the history of its iconic buildings. In addition, Wing was a longtime board member on the Friends of the Library and was one of the main leaders of the China Alley Preservation Society.
“She loved history and she loved knowing the history of a building and what occurred,” Arianne said about her mom’s efforts to preserve history.
Just a few of the recognition she received was she was a Hanford Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year, recognized by the California State Assembly for her dedication and commitment to historical preservation and education, and received a portrait of success award from KSEE24 for her betterment of communities. She was also awarded the spirit of the symphony award by the Kings County Symphony and was honored during the 2016 National Asian and Pacific American Historic Preservation Forum for her preservation and restoration of China Alley. She also worked to preserve and restore the Taoist Temple and helped organize the annual Moon Festival.
“With the Taoist Temple and the museum, it was also that she was looking at the importance of preserving culture and educating people about culture and the history of that culture,” Damon said.
That important culture and history is now preserved for future generations thanks to Wing.
“I will treasure all of these notes and books and things that I’m going to be going through of all these decades of her recording what she learned and who people were and what was located in what buildings,” Arianne said. “It’s a lot of paperwork to go through, but I’m going to enjoy every bit of it.”
Absent of her various efforts in preserving history, Arianne and Damon said they would remember her as a caring mom. Arianne said she was always there for them and “incredibly supportive.”
“When you look back at it, she sacrificed everything for her family,” Damon said. “She was involved in our lives. I couldn’t have asked for someone better to be there.”
Wing is survived by her daughters Madeleine Wing and Arianne Wing, their husbands Travis Selmier II and Steve Banister, respectively, and her son Damon Wing. The family is asking that memorial donations be made to the China Alley Preservation Society, P.O. Box 728, Hanford 93232 or the Friends of the Kings County Library, 401 N. Douty St., Hanford.
Due to COVID-19, there won’t be a service, but there will be a celebration of her life in the future.
