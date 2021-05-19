FRESNO — CalViva Health announces a shift in leadership as its founding Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Greg Hund prepares to retire and the organization’s long-standing Chief Operating Officer (COO) prepares to fill the leadership role.
Hund has served as CalViva Health’s CEO since its inception in July 2010. For over a decade, he has led a devoted staff in a shared commitment to improve access to local health care throughout Fresno, Kings and Madera Counties. Under Hund’s leadership, CalViva Health’s membership has grown to over 380,000 members, with 2,000+ providers, making it the area’s largest health plan.
In conjunction with ensuring member access to affordable healthcare, Hund initiated and managed CalViva Health’s community investment program – efforts resulting in more than $11 million being infused back into the three-county region.
Through CalViva Health’s efforts, initiatives are partially- or fully-funded to address specific needs and improve the quality of life for local children and families. From supporting local CBO’s throughout the pandemic to funding Primary Care Physicians’ residencies, CalViva Health’s funding initiatives has become a distinguishing mark for the organization and its mission.
“Greg’s leadership and vision for CalViva Health has made such a big difference in the number of children and families who now have access to affordable quality health care,” said David Hodge, MD, Chair of the 17-member Commission Board. “We can’t thank Greg enough for his years of service, the bright path he has paved for the future of CalViva Health and what that means to our community as a whole.”
In preparation for Hund’s retirement scheduled for July 31, 2021, CalViva Health has selected Jeffrey Nkansah as the organization’s new CEO.
“As I considered a succession plan, Jeffrey’s experience, education, skill sets and thoughtful understanding of our community made him the most qualified candidate to be my successor,” said Hund.
Nkansah joined CalViva Health in 2011 and has since served in several roles, including his current position as the organization’s Chief Operating Officer. Nkansah has over 10 years of experience in the healthcare industry specializing in operations, compliance and management services. Nkansah holds a Bachelor of Science in Health Education with Specialization in Health Promotion and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration, specializing in Health Services. He is a Master Certified Health Education Specialist (MCHES) and Health Care Information Security Privacy Practitioner (HCISPP). A well-connected community member, Nkansah plans to continue Hund’s vision as CalViva Health embarks upon its 10-year anniversary with a renewed vow of commitment to its members and community.
“I am humbled and honored to continue the vision Greg set for CalViva Health,” said Nkansah. “And as we continually seek new opportunities to better serve our members, I look forward to implementing even more ideas that help propel us into the next decade of serving our community.”
