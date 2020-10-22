Caliva to host mystery movie night

HANFORD — Grab the popcorn and keys and get ready to hit the road this Halloween.

In lieu of trick-or-treating or bobbing for apples, Caliva will be offering a socially distant, drive-in screening of a Halloween classic at the Kings County Fairgrounds on Oct. 31.

“With this year being particularly tough across the board, we had to get creative and, most importantly, we had to consider the public health requirements that are so important during these times,” Diana Arena, senior director of marketing for Caliva, said. “Once we realized that the timing of our Hanford delivery launch was going to coincide with Halloween, we immediately loved the idea of hosting an event that would allow people to safely enjoy the festivities while also being introduced to Caliva.”

Caliva was one of only two dispensaries granted licensing in Hanford. The dispensary will officially be able to service the surrounding counties, including the Fresno and Bakersfield areas, this month via their in-house delivery service. The dispensary is also excited to launch their delivery service in new territories ranging from Bakersfield to Chowchilla.

As with any time Caliva expands into a new area, Arena said the goal is to “always enter in a way that is additive to the community.” So Caliva is hoping that consumers will join them for a festive night of celebrating on Halloween.