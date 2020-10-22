Caliva to host mystery movie night

HANFORD — Grab the popcorn and keys and get ready to hit the road this Halloween.
In lieu of trick-or-treating or bobbing for apples, Caliva will be offering a socially distant, drive-in screening of a Halloween classic at the Kings County Fairgrounds on Oct. 31.
“With this year being particularly tough across the board, we had to get creative and, most importantly, we had to consider the public health requirements that are so important during these times,” Diana Arena, senior director of marketing for Caliva, said. “Once we realized that the timing of our Hanford delivery launch was going to coincide with Halloween, we immediately loved the idea of hosting an event that would allow people to safely enjoy the festivities while also being introduced to Caliva.”
Caliva was one of only two dispensaries granted licensing in Hanford. The dispensary will officially be able to service the surrounding counties, including the Fresno and Bakersfield areas, this month via their in-house delivery service. The dispensary is also excited to launch their delivery service in new territories ranging from Bakersfield to Chowchilla.
As with any time Caliva expands into a new area, Arena said the goal is to “always enter in a way that is additive to the community.” So Caliva is hoping that consumers will join them for a festive night of celebrating on Halloween.
The mystery movie night is for ages 21 and up. Moviegoers must have their ID and reservation. Only one ticket is necessary per car.
The drive-in will open at 6:30 p.m. with popcorn and other refreshments available, including a handful of food trucks. Attendees will also receive a complimentary Caliva CBD goodie bag.
At 7:30 p.m. a short intro will be given by Caliva as to their background and why they’re excited to be in Hanford. The movie will begin at 7:40 p.m.
Attendees will have to remain inside their vehicle except for when using the restroom or purchasing concessions. They will also need to wear a mask when outside of their vehicle.
To join in on the fun, customers simply need to sign up at https://caliva.com/movienight. Once registered, customers will receive their virtual tickets that will admit them into the event, along with details on the location of the outdoor venue.
“Above all else, we hope that people will enjoy themselves,” Arena said. “Halloween is going to look different this year, just like almost every other major holiday or milestone has, and we’re excited to be able to offer a safe, socially-distant event that doesn’t have to be held via Zoom.
“We hope that customers will be able to forget about all of the world’s current uncertainties for a few hours by munching on some movie theater snacks and zoning in to one of our favorite Halloween classics. We really think this is going to be fun.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!