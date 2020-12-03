Caliva begins cannabis delivery operations

HANFORD — Caliva, Hanford’s first cannabis dispensary operation, opened for delivery services Friday.
Caliva was the first cannabis operation to receive a business permit from the city in September 2019 and have been working since then to open a retail dispensary at 104 N. Douty St. in downtown Hanford.
Headquartered in San Jose, Caliva is a vertically-integrated cannabis company that has operated since 2015. The company carries a house of brands that touches on every category, including flower, prerolls, topicals, beverages, edibles and more.
Caliva offers direct-to-consumer experiences that enable customers to place cannabis orders that can be picked up at a Caliva retail store or delivered to their door through our same-day delivery services.
Before the storefront dispensary opens in Hanford, however, CEO Dennis O’Malley said Caliva is focused on ensuring that Hanford residents can order "cannabis on their terms" through its multiple delivery options, including express, which is delivered in less than 30 minutes, or scheduled, where the customer can pick a two-hour window up to a week in advance.
O’Malley said one of the reasons Caliva is focused on delivery first is the fact that consumers are asking for convenient and safe ways to shop and buy cannabis amid the pandemic. He said ordering from the business is as easy as ordering from a place like Amazon.
“Nothing is more convenient than having the products you want delivered right to your door, which is why we’ve been investing in our in-house direct-to-consumer delivery service ahead of the actual storefront,” O’Malley said. “We also feel as though delivery is the safest option for our customers and staff given the current status of COVID-19.”
Starting Friday, O’Malley said customers who live in the Hanford and Fresno area can access delivery at www.Caliva.com. He said all they need to do is enter their zip code to make sure it’s within the delivery range, and then browse the menu selection and place their orders online for same-day or scheduled delivery. This option includes integrated ID verification and electronic payment options.
Over the past year, O’Malley said Caliva has invested in the expansion of its delivery business across the Bay Area and Los Angeles community. He said the company saw an opportunity to enter the Hanford/Central Valley area and have received “overwhelmingly positive” feedback from the Hanford community since announcing their entrance into the area, and since holding their launch event in the city on Halloween.
That being said, O’Malley said establishing a retail presence is also important and is the best way for new consumers to cannabis to learn about the right products. When the storefront is open, O’Malley said convenient options like curbside, drive-up and in-store pick up will be offered as well.
O’Malley said more news will be shared in the New Year regarding the retail storefront dispensary.
“We are so excited to be able to start delivering our products on Friday and look forward to getting to know our new customers and welcoming you all into our storefront location, as soon as it’s ready and safe to do so,” he said.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
