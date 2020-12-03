Caliva begins cannabis delivery operations

HANFORD — Caliva, Hanford’s first cannabis dispensary operation, opened for delivery services Friday.

Caliva was the first cannabis operation to receive a business permit from the city in September 2019 and have been working since then to open a retail dispensary at 104 N. Douty St. in downtown Hanford.

Headquartered in San Jose, Caliva is a vertically-integrated cannabis company that has operated since 2015. The company carries a house of brands that touches on every category, including flower, prerolls, topicals, beverages, edibles and more.

Caliva offers direct-to-consumer experiences that enable customers to place cannabis orders that can be picked up at a Caliva retail store or delivered to their door through our same-day delivery services.

Before the storefront dispensary opens in Hanford, however, CEO Dennis O’Malley said Caliva is focused on ensuring that Hanford residents can order "cannabis on their terms" through its multiple delivery options, including express, which is delivered in less than 30 minutes, or scheduled, where the customer can pick a two-hour window up to a week in advance.

O’Malley said one of the reasons Caliva is focused on delivery first is the fact that consumers are asking for convenient and safe ways to shop and buy cannabis amid the pandemic. He said ordering from the business is as easy as ordering from a place like Amazon.

“Nothing is more convenient than having the products you want delivered right to your door, which is why we’ve been investing in our in-house direct-to-consumer delivery service ahead of the actual storefront,” O’Malley said. “We also feel as though delivery is the safest option for our customers and staff given the current status of COVID-19.”