Caliva becomes first cannabis dispensary in Hanford

HANFORD — Surrounded by a slew of community members, Robert Braun cut a cherry red ribbon to officially welcome Caliva to the city during its grand opening on Tuesday.
Braun, Caliva’s Director of Direct to Consumer Delivery, called the day “super exciting” and said Caliva has an opportunity to establish themselves in Hanford and the Central Valley.
“We just have a really incredible opportunity in a market that’s not saturated to be able to provide plant-based solutions to a community that really needs it,” Braun said. “The delivery services are lacking in the Central Valley because of not being early adopters in the area.”
The cannabis store located at 104 N. Douty St. is delivery only for now, but will have a retail portion in approximately six months. Customers can order online seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. They select a two-hour window of when they want their delivery and it will be brought to their doorstep. Cash and electronic payments are both accepted.
Caliva has five brands under its belt with Bad Apple, Caliva, Fun Uncle, Deli, Reef Leaf and Monogram. The store has a variety of edibles, flowers, vape pens, pre-rolls and more with a total of almost 300 items to choose from.
“We’re really cannabis on your terms,” Braun said. “Our biggest commitment is providing plant-based solutions for your everyday needs. As far as our consumer goes, you can get on our website, we got a really great selection, probably, if not, the best in the Central Valley for some of the best prices.”
The store, Caliva’s fifth location after first opening on July 10, 2015, began delivering orders in early December and has received nothing but positive feedback from the community, according to Braun.
“It’s just about educating the community that we’re here and we’re offering this great service,” Braun said. “There’s no real blueprint for the Central Valley so I think it’s just getting the consumer used to us.”
The store currently has 13 employees with a few more being added in the coming weeks. The store will eventually have 30-40 employees after the retail portion is opened.
In addition to servicing the surrounding area, Caliva’s new location delivers as far north as Merced and as far south as Bakersfield. The store in Hanford is the company’s largest serviceable area for all of their delivery services. Caliva has four other locations with two in Los Angeles and two in the Bay Area.
After welcoming Mayor Francisco Ramirez, Hanford Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and CEO Amory Marple, Main Street Hanford President Jim Castleman, Police Capt. Karl Anderson, council members Kalish Morrow and John Draxler, and others to their new store, Ramirez read a resolution of recognition. Others also shared comments welcoming Caliva to the city.
“From day one, they’ve been a partner in our community,” Ramirez said. “They’ve helped organizations in our community. They’re not one of those fly by companies who say they’re going to do it. They’ve been actually doing it.”
Ramirez, a self-described longtime proponent of cannabis, said the city is excited to have Caliva.
“It not only brings jobs, but it’s going to allow citizens that have health issues that they cannot normally go to other different cities to actually get it here,” Ramirez said. “And as an added bonus, it’s going to bring a much-needed tax base to our community. It’s a win-win for the citizens and a win-win for the community.”
Ramirez added that the tax dollars the store will bring in is still unknown, but pointed to success already with Caliva stating they had 1,000 delivery orders in the first month with the average order cashing in at $100.
The opening also marks the end of a long road to opening after Caliva received a business permit from the city in September 2019, but had been in talks for a couple years prior.
“It’s been a bumpy road so to speak, but at the end of the day they’re here and I’ve seen more progress in the cannabis industry in the city of Hanford,” Ramirez said. “I’m just glad that Caliva stuck it out and now they’re going to be making business in our community.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
