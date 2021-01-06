Caliva becomes first cannabis dispensary in Hanford

HANFORD — Surrounded by a slew of community members, Robert Braun cut a cherry red ribbon to officially welcome Caliva to the city during its grand opening on Tuesday.

Braun, Caliva’s Director of Direct to Consumer Delivery, called the day “super exciting” and said Caliva has an opportunity to establish themselves in Hanford and the Central Valley.

“We just have a really incredible opportunity in a market that’s not saturated to be able to provide plant-based solutions to a community that really needs it,” Braun said. “The delivery services are lacking in the Central Valley because of not being early adopters in the area.”

The cannabis store located at 104 N. Douty St. is delivery only for now, but will have a retail portion in approximately six months. Customers can order online seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. They select a two-hour window of when they want their delivery and it will be brought to their doorstep. Cash and electronic payments are both accepted.

Caliva has five brands under its belt with Bad Apple, Caliva, Fun Uncle, Deli, Reef Leaf and Monogram. The store has a variety of edibles, flowers, vape pens, pre-rolls and more with a total of almost 300 items to choose from.

“We’re really cannabis on your terms,” Braun said. “Our biggest commitment is providing plant-based solutions for your everyday needs. As far as our consumer goes, you can get on our website, we got a really great selection, probably, if not, the best in the Central Valley for some of the best prices.”