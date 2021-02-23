California Republican Delegation urges Biden administration to ensure continued California water supply

WASHINGTON — Tuesday, Congressman David G. Valadao and the entire California Republican delegation sent a letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Department of Commerce to emphasize California’s water needs and to express strong support for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s new coordinated long-term operations plan for the Central Valley Project (CVP) and the California State Water Project (SWP).

This includes the associated biological opinions developed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service within the Interior and the National Marine Fisheries Service within Commerce that were completed last year.

Both the Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service biological opinions have been included on a list of regulations for review by the Biden administration, which creates significant uncertainty about their future and resulting water supply impacts across the state of California, according to a press release from Valadao .

“As a lifelong farmer, I know firsthand just how important reliable water supply is to California farmers, families and communities.” Valadao said. “The unnecessary review and potential reversal of these important biological opinions would jeopardize water supply to the Central Valley and would have detrimental, long-lasting effects on our local economies. The biological opinions were updated with the most accurate data and were subject to multiple peer-reviews by experts. I urge the Biden administration to keep these science-based biological opinions intact, allowing our communities to continue feeding America.”