California governor says deal to reopen schools is close

In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, a Los Angeles Unified School District student attends an online class at the Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood in Los Angeles. As many California students approach one year of distance learning, California Gov. Gavin Newsom insisted Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, that classrooms will reopen "very, very shortly." But his forecast was called into question by Los Angeles teachers who say the key to reopening the state's largest school district is vaccinations and they won't bow to political pressure.