California fires force closure of CDFW properties
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is temporarily closing some of its public lands in response to multiple active fires in Colusa, Lake, Lassen, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties. The closures will help ensure safety and accommodate the needs of fire crews.

The updated list of CDFW land closures can be found at wildlife.ca.gov/closures .

The lands listed on the closures page will be closed to all public access and activities including hunting until further notice. Due to the uncertain nature of the fires and potential damage to state lands, it is unknown when these areas will reopen to the public.

