California dispatchers become first responders under new law

SACRAMENTO — Assembly Bill 1945, which recognizes the heroic work of public safety dispatchers by reclassifying them as first responders, was officially signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom after passing the legislature with unanimous, bipartisan support.

“This is a historic day for the thousands of emergency dispatchers who call California home,” said Assemblymember Rudy Salas in a media release. “For years, dispatchers have been misclassified under titles that do not reflect the importance of the life-saving work they perform every day. As wildfires ravage our state, the work of dispatchers coordinating our emergency response has never been more critical.”

The idea for this bill was originally brought to Salas by a local dispatcher from Kings County, Maribel Stinson, who emailed him directly suggesting the potential legislation.

Stinson said via email Friday that she reached out to Salas after she heard the state of Texas had passed a bill to classify dispatchers as first responders, and I thought it would be a good idea for California to follow. She said Salas and his team immediately began working on the bill and she is thankful to them for their help.

“Dispatchers in California will finally get the recognition that they justly deserve,” Stinson said. “Dispatchers are first responders because they are the first voice that a distress caller hears when they dial 911, and I am hopeful that now that AB 1945 has passed, agencies across California will have an easier time recruiting candidates that want to be dispatchers.”