LEMOORE — California Cannabis Co. celebrated the opening of their new home with hints of turning the town into a national distribution hub.
On Monday, Dave Moeck of the leadership team, along with local officials and representatives, celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting. Currently, they have their first 10,000-square-foot greenhouse up and running, but plan to open several more this year and start construction on a 25,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for their products by early 2022.
According to Lemoore City Manager Nathan Olson, the partnership with California Cannabis started about three years ago and it’s taken the opening and a previous City Council to get it off the ground, especially with attitudes towards cannabis.
“Cannabis wasn’t viewed with high regard when we started on this venture, so we took our lumps, had our meetings, took our vote,” Olson said. “But as you can see we are in the cannabis business now with some good partners and some long-lasting partners. And we see nothing but a benefit for our community.”
Also speaking on the operations was Moeck, who said he believes that Lemoore’s location in the Central Valley — the heartland of agriculture in California — and its policy towards cannabis in the last three years will position them as a place for national distribution of cannabis.
“If you look at these other cities and these other counties throughout the state that have tried to get cannabis businesses going — Lemoore’s not the first, but they’re most progressive and the most aggressive when it comes to enabling relationships with providers, with operators to be in this position.”
In the future, California Cannabis hopes to expand to include event centers and rooms to use their product.
