SACRAMENTO – Monday, Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) and the entire State Assembly honored and recognized the continued service of California Blue Star Mothers with Assembly Concurrent Resolution (ACR) 6, which recognizes May, 2021 as Blue Star Mothers of America Month in California.
The Blue Star Mothers of America was founded as a service organization during WWII to unite mothers who had sons or daughters in the United States Armed Forces and continues to provide support for active duty service personnel and their families with over 7,500 members from approximately 200 Chapters throughout the nation.
“The enduring commitment, courage, and sacrifice that Blue Star Mothers display every single day to support our troops and veterans represents the best of American values and patriotism,” said Assemblymember Salas. “Through their tireless advocacy and volunteer work, Blue Star Mothers support the women and men in uniform who protect our nation. We must strive to support mothers of active service members and veterans just as they support the heroes who serve and defend our country every day.”
The Blue Star Mothers of America name comes from the custom of families of servicemen hanging a banner called a Service Flag in a window of their homes during World War I, with a Blue Star representing a living family member serving in the military. The work of Blue Star Mothers of America includes providing support for active duty service personnel and their families, promoting patriotism, and assisting various veteran organizations, such as the American Gold Star Mothers, Inc.
