You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
California 9-1-1 dispatchers honor Salas as 'Legislator of the Year'
0 comments
featured top story

California 9-1-1 dispatchers honor Salas as 'Legislator of the Year'

  • Updated
  • 0
Award Photo.jpg

The California Chapter of the National Emergency Number Association (CALNENA) presented Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) with its first ever Legislator of the Year Award.

 Contributed

SACRAMENTO — This week, the California Chapter of the National Emergency Number Association (CALNENA) and over 8,000 9-1-1 emergency dispatchers across the state of California, presented Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) with its first ever Legislator of the Year Award.

This award was announced at CALNENA’s conference, which was held virtually, and was dedicated to Assemblymember Salas for his work authoring Assembly Bill (AB) 1945 last year, which recognized the heroic work of public safety dispatchers by reclassifying them as first responders.

“It is a great honor to be awarded Legislator of the Year by our brave emergency dispatchers whose tireless work keeps our families safe,” said Assemblymember Salas. “I want to thank CALNENA and all of our California dispatchers who have continued to work throughout the pandemic. I will continue advocating on behalf of our dispatch community who are truly the first responders to a crisis and the voices we can count on 24 hours a day to answer our calls for help.”

The passage of AB 1945 last year marked a historic victory for California dispatchers by reclassifying public safety dispatchers and telecommunicators as first responders. AB 1945, which was passed with bipartisan support, corrected the misclassification of the Federal government, which describes dispatchers as an “administrative” or “clerical” occupation and does not accurately describe the work of the dispatch community who undergo extensive training and whose work can mean the difference between life and death.

The idea for AB 1945 was originally brought to Assemblymember Salas by a local dispatcher from Kings County, Maribel Stinson, who received CALNENA’s Bill McMurray Award for service to the dispatch community.

“CALNENA is pleased to present Assemblymember Salas with our 2020 Legislator of the Year award for outstanding service to the 9-1-1 community and profession,” said Don Jones, CALNENA President. “Appropriate recognition of first responder status is a significant morale boost to 9-1-1 dispatchers who continue to battle the overwhelming stress of assisting Californians through the COVID pandemic, massive fires, shootings, personal medical emergencies, and so much more. 9-1-1 is truly the first link in the first responder chain, and we appreciate Assemblymember Salas leading the fight to provide this much needed acknowledgment.”

California dispatchers answer approximately 27 million 9-1-1 calls per year. Public safety dispatchers play a vital role in the state’s emergency response chain, which extends far beyond dispatching calls for peace officers and firefighters.

Salas represents part of the City of Bakersfield, the cities of Arvin, Hanford, Corcoran, Delano, Lemoore, McFarland, Shafter, Wasco, and the

communities of Armona, Avenal, Buttonwillow, Home Garden, Kettleman City, Lamont, Lost Hills, Stratford and Weedpatch.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kings County Bookings
News

Kings County Bookings

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion…

Donald Alvin Duinkerken
Obituaries

Donald Alvin Duinkerken

Donald Alvin Duinkerken 90, of Riverdale entered into eternal rest on April 9th 2021, at his home after a battle with prostate cancer.

Andrea Padilla
Obituaries

Andrea Padilla

  • Updated

Andrea Padilla passed peacefully on March 24th in Bakersfield with her children at her side.

Obituaries

Bettie Lucille (Johnson) Olson

  • Updated

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and widowed wife, passed away peacefully the morning of April 14, 2021, at T…

Justin John Woodcock
Obituaries

Justin John Woodcock

  • Updated

On Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, Justin Woodcock, loving son and brother went up to be with the Lord at the age of 34.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News