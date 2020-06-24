Cal Matters: It’s time to curb police violence

Monterrosa’s death in Vallejo may become the first test of the new law.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced that he will review the Vallejo Police Department, whose officers have killed 19 suspects since 2010. No Vallejo officer has been charged for an on-duty shooting, but taxpayers have paid out more than $7 million to settle civil lawsuits.

Becerra stopped short of intervening in the Monterrosa case, but the Solano County district attorney’s office is on notice as it decides whether Tonn should be prosecuted.

California clearly has a problem with police violence, not only in the long list of dead unarmed suspects, but in the aggressive tactics during protests of George Floyd’s suffocation death with a Minneapolis policeman kneeling on his neck.

Police unions have long had a cozy arrangement with the Democratic politicians who dominate California, trading campaign endorsements for hefty benefits and special legal protections. California is one of the very few states, for instance, that don’t revoke the “certifications” of officers who are fired, thus allowing them to continue working elsewhere.

That unholy alliance cracked a bit last year with the passage of the new shooting standard, and with events this year, the unions know that their clout is fading.