CAL Fire announces availability of funds for fire prevention projects

SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) announced the availability of up to $317 million for Forest Health, Fire Prevention, Forest Legacy and Forest Health Research grant projects. CAL FIRE is soliciting applications for projects that prevent catastrophic wildfires, protect communities, and restore forests to healthy, functioning ecosystems
while also sequestering carbon and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
CAL FIRE’s Forest Health Grants Program will award up to $170 million to landscape-level Forest Health projects that seek to significantly increase forest fuels reduction, fire reintroduction, reforestation, and the utilization of forest biomass. An additional $14 million will be available through the Forest Legacy Program to conserve environmentally important forest land threatened with conversion to nonforest uses, and $3.8 million will be available specifically for applied research examining forest health and fire science.
CAL FIRE’s Fire Prevention Grants Program seeks to award up to $130 million for local projects that address the risk of wildfire and reduce wildfire potential to communities in and adjacent to forested areas. Qualified activities include hazardous fuel reduction, wildfire prevention planning and wildfire prevention education with an emphasis on improving public health and safety.
While funding for the grant programs is contingent on budget approval, these programs are part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities.
Official Call for Applications:
Fire Prevention, Forest Health, Forest Legacy, Forest Health Research: The call for applications opened on March 10, 2021 and will be due by 3 p.m. May 19, 2021.
Due to COVID-19 constraints, only virtual public workshops will be held. These workshops will be recorded and made available on the Fire Prevention and Forest Health Grants web pages. For more information and to sign up for email announcements, visit www.fire.ca.gov/grants.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!