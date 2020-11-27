BYD provides energy storage batteries for Kings County solar plant

LOS ANGELES — BYD, a leading electrical vehicle company, announced it will partner with Canadian Solar Inc. to provide advanced battery technology for the Mustang solar plant in Kings County.

The 75 megawatt (MW), or 4-hour 300 megawatt hour (MWh), energy storage system is a retrofit addition to the Mustang solar plant, which was originally developed by Canadian Solar’s wholly-owned subsidiary Recurrent Energy.

The 1,000-acre solar plant, located on 25th Avenue near Lemoore, connected to the grid in August 2016 and the project’s equity stake was sold to Goldman Sachs in May 2019, the current owner of the project.

“We are excited to partner with Canadian Solar on this solution. We are very proud to be able to provide reliable and safe BYD technology to the Mustang project,” said BYD North America President Stella Li. “We will deliver the lithium-ion battery storage solution to Canadian Solar, who acts as the full system integrator of the storage retrofit.”

By pairing solar with advanced battery technology, Canadian Solar helps its customers to generate and store solar power during the day for use in the evening. This approach allows California's power grid to absorb and integrate higher levels of reliable, safe and affordable renewable energy while contributing to the state's climate mitigation efforts.

"We are pleased to start supplying this large-scale solar plus energy storage project which will be fully developed and integrated by Canadian Solar with our proprietary battery technology,” Li continued. “The adoption and integration of BYD’s batteries will improve the utilization of solar energy and meaningfully enlarge our global addressable market in the solar industry."