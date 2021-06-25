Downtown Hanford is laced with city-owned historic buildings, but today many of them are facing enormous repair bills and causing friction between the city and the community.
The City of Hanford owns six buildings in the downtown area: the Hanford Civic Auditorium circa 1924, the Veterans Memorial Building circa 1925, the old county courthouse circa 1896, the Bastille circa 1897, the Carnegie building circa 1905 and the old post office circa 1914, which houses Mechanic’s Bank.
While each building has its own history and became part of the city before his time, many of the purchases were likely part of a bid to diversify their investment portfolio, said Parks and Facilities Director Brad Albert.
“I think there is emotional, social value to these buildings,” Albert said. “I know that buildings don’t usually have those words associated with them, but I think all of them hold a special place in Hanford residents' hearts.”
However, after decades of pushing off preventative maintenance and upgrades, many of those buildings are facing multi-million dollar repair bills, he said.
The City has managed these buildings in three main ways; it occupies and actively maintains a building, it leases buildings out to private organizations and puts some or all of the responsibility for maintenance on them, or in the case of the Bastille, is attempting to sell the building.
The former county courthouse, however, is at a crossroads, Albert said. The building has multiple tenants who are responsible only for business-specific maintenance, like sinks for a salon.
Although the City is making revenue through tenants, Albert and his team have determined the building needs over $4 million in updates, including HVAC, electrical work, updated plumbing and roofing repair.
The City Council asked Parks and Facilities to come up with options for dealing with the courthouse, including the three tactics used with the other buildings, and hybrids of them, but all three have pros and cons, Albert said. The options will be presented to the Council in July.
“I envision a day where they’re fully restored and a vibrant part of the community,” Albert said. “What I mean by vibrant is they’re activated, the historical value preservation has happened, but they’re functional as well as historical.”
City occupies and maintains the building
The City of Hanford actively occupies and maintains both the Civic Auditorium and Veterans Memorial Buildings.
The Veterans Memorial houses six veterans groups, as well as the senior organization. The auditorium holds the City Council chambers, as well as large, rentable event halls, which serve as a revenue stream to offset the cost of maintaining the building.
“I believe the council recognizes these buildings as being prominent and important to the community,” Albert said. “That’s reflected in the fact that both buildings are highly used.”
However, the City is on the hook for all maintenance and upgrades to those buildings. Projects like roof and ceiling replacement, acoustic tiles, flooring, interior painting haven’t been done, on record, in many decades.
When those preventative maintenance items are put off, like they have been, it can cause more cost in maintenance, Albert said. Recently, the Veterans Memorial building had roof leakage, which dripped down onto a wall and caused drywall damage as well.
Those improvements, though, are included in a proposed capital improvement budget which will go in front of the Council for approval in July.
“We’re at a point now, with the Civic maybe more than the veterans’, where major rehab or maintenance is needed,” Albert said. “We feel, after these major improvements, we’ll be in pretty good shape for the long haul.”
City leases the building
The Carnegie building has been leased out by two museum nonprofits, both of which were largely responsible for maintaining the former public library. The new tenants are having to back fill for costly maintenance to make the building code compliant.
The new tenant, Carnegie Museum of Kings County, headed by President Jack Schwartz, said their main concern is seismically retrofitting, which is estimated to cost $640,000. They’re also looking into ways to make the building ADA compliant.
“Basically, this is an unreinforced brick and concrete block building,” Schwartz said. “There was some previous attempt to attach the wall to the roof in order to, if there’s an earthquake, prevent the wall from separating from the roof and the roof from caving in.”
Those attempts were unsuccessful.
Albert said the City is still in talks with the museum as to what portion of maintenance responsibility will be allocated to both entities in the hopes the new organization will be able to afford upkeep.
By leasing the building, Albert said they are able to offset some of the high cost of maintaining the old facility, which would otherwise be fully borne by the taxpayers.
The building was previously occupied by the Hanford Carnegie Museum. In 2019 they were asked to do a set of essential repairs, said former General Manager Patricia Dickerson.
The organization completed the repairs, but it left the museum in financial ruin and they had to leave the facility because they couldn’t afford insurance due to lost income during the pandemic, Dickerson said.
The Mechanics Bank also does some maintenance on the old post office, handling interior building upkeep and landscaping, while the City maintains the roof, air conditioning and repairs of the infrastructure, Albert said.
Albert said, unlike the non-profits, the for-profit business has resources and a structure for maintenance. City Building Superintendent Randy Shaw said it's one of the best maintained buildings the City leases.
While the City is working to maintain these buildings in partnership with private organizations, Albert said in the long haul, they may look for another strategy.
“I think, long range, property management is something that typically cities don’t do, there are professional companies that are property managers,” Albert said. “We do maintenance and all that, but long range is it better to partner with another organization or do it internally?”
City sells the building
The last stop for a city-owned historic building is facing down the Bastille right now: sale.
The former county jailhouse was once an art gallery, then a popular restaurant and bar, but ended up vacant in 2009. It was sold to the City in 2014 by the County, but the medieval-style brick structure was soon diagnosed with a $1.2 million repair bill, just to make the building inhabitable.
The building needs seismic retrofitting, electrical and HVAC work, work to make it ADA compliant, and work to make the unique architecture work for a private tenant, Albert said.
Although the overall bill on the courthouse is larger, Albert said he feels the Bastille has a longer way to go to be functional, which would have been a tax burden for residents had the City undertaken it alone.
“They’re both very unique buildings, but the Bastille has a lot more work to be done,” Albert said.
The City has been trying to sell the building since 2016, but the process has caused friction in the community multiple times.
The Council rejected two proposals in 2016, was presented with an unauthorized offer from the previous tenants of the Carnegie building, and recently accepted a proposal from a Visalia company, over the public-comment protest of another interested party and some residents.
Jerry Irons and Greg Enloe, who submitted a proposal for the building, said they wanted to bring life back to the old building, but felt the Council handled proposals inconsistently and didn’t give their bid a fair chance.
Irons’ lawyer believes the Council may have even broken city law in the process of rejecting and accepting proposals for the Bastille, he said.
The building is under an exclusive negotiating contract, though it hasn’t officially sold yet.
