Businesses help feed Kings County families for Thanksgiving

VISALIA — It all started with two turkeys in a garage.

MDW Credit Solutions teamed up with KDKG Home Care and others to help provide Thanksgiving meals to Kings County families earlier this week.

“Being somebody who’s come from these same situations, coming from a family who’s struggled at times, there’s not many people out there that are willing to help,” Michael Washington, owner of MDW Credit Solutions, said. “It feels really good to give back.”

Washington and his team helped provide turkeys, bread rolls, corn, potatoes, Stove Top stuffing mix and plenty more for more than 50 families in need on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ronald Thomas White, who was one of the many people that received food, said he heard about the donations through his daughter and decided to reach out.

“During this time since the COVID and all the lockdowns, things have been slow with money and jobs been getting cut and I got a family of six,” White said. “This is a big blessing because funds were short and we’re going to have a great Thanksgiving now that we can get something going. That alone right there I feel really blessed.”

After bringing up the idea last week, Washington said they were planning on just giving food away for Christmas. After a little more thinking, they decided to help as much as they could.

“There was no plan. We actually did this last minute,” Washington said. “We just said let’s try to help people in need, people who are having trouble in the pandemic.”