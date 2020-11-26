Businesses help feed Kings County families for Thanksgiving

VISALIA — It all started with two turkeys in a garage.
MDW Credit Solutions teamed up with KDKG Home Care and others to help provide Thanksgiving meals to Kings County families earlier this week.
“Being somebody who’s come from these same situations, coming from a family who’s struggled at times, there’s not many people out there that are willing to help,” Michael Washington, owner of MDW Credit Solutions, said. “It feels really good to give back.”
Washington and his team helped provide turkeys, bread rolls, corn, potatoes, Stove Top stuffing mix and plenty more for more than 50 families in need on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Ronald Thomas White, who was one of the many people that received food, said he heard about the donations through his daughter and decided to reach out.
“During this time since the COVID and all the lockdowns, things have been slow with money and jobs been getting cut and I got a family of six,” White said. “This is a big blessing because funds were short and we’re going to have a great Thanksgiving now that we can get something going. That alone right there I feel really blessed.”
After bringing up the idea last week, Washington said they were planning on just giving food away for Christmas. After a little more thinking, they decided to help as much as they could.
“There was no plan. We actually did this last minute,” Washington said. “We just said let’s try to help people in need, people who are having trouble in the pandemic.”
And it wasn’t only Washington’s team that helped. Saputo sponsored cheese, Paula’s Sweets and Kajah's Kreations both sponsored cookies, and other local businesses like Keribb Flav and Beauty By Wash donated other items and money.
“I appreciate that there’s people out there like this still in this world. And people who are taking the time out their day or even donations to reach out to families who are in need during these times,” White said. “At the end of the day, we want to live for what’s meaningful and what has purpose.”
Washington said that seeing everybody come together in such a quick timeframe and at time like this was amazing for him.
“They’re going through their problems, their struggles and for them to put that on the backburner and say let’s help other people in need … it says a lot about their character,” Washington said. “It’s a good group of people.”
Washington said he plans on making the donations an annual thing. He said he’s hoping to get started earlier next year with even more people and businesses to help donate. The goal is to help 100-200 families next year.
“At the end of the day, we’re one of them and they’re one of us and we have to take care of each other,” Washington said.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
