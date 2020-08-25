Business of the Year: Kings Gun Center credits community for success

HANFORD — Over the last eight years, Kings Gun Center has become a staple of Hanford. The gun store, which prides itself on community engagement and giving back, was recently named the Business of the Year by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce.

Kings Gun Center Owner and President Todd Cotta was at home when he got the congratulations message from Hanford Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and CEO Amory Marple.

“I didn’t know if I could tell anybody, I didn’t know what I could do, but I did text every one of my friends, ‘By the way, look what just happened,’ and they were all excited for me,” Cotta said.

The awards, which were announced last week, highlight the very best of the community. With their food drives, blood drives and fundraising for K-9 officers, Kings Gun Center definitely fits the bill.

“It’s just a great honor to have the chamber recognize us in this manner and all the people that supported us in the campaign basically for nominations,” Cotta said. “We had a lot of people put in for us for this.”

Every spring and fall, Cotta hosts the Giving Back Weekend, which is a way for to give back to the community in various capacities.

“We’re over 1,000 units of blood now over the past five years we’ve been doing this,” Cotta said. “We’re at probably 20,000-25,000 pounds of food for St. Vincent de Paul and we’ve raised close to $40,000 for the dogs of Kings County Sheriff’s [Office] and PD.”

Kings Gun Center, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 am. to 6 p.m. on the weekends, was originally established in the old creamery building at North 11th Avenue and West Lacey Boulevard in late 2012. In 2015, they remodeled their current building at 426 Park Ave. and opened in June of that year.