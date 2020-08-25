Business of the Year: Kings Gun Center credits community for success

HANFORD — Over the last eight years, Kings Gun Center has become a staple of Hanford. The gun store, which prides itself on community engagement and giving back, was recently named the Business of the Year by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce.
Kings Gun Center Owner and President Todd Cotta was at home when he got the congratulations message from Hanford Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and CEO Amory Marple.
“I didn’t know if I could tell anybody, I didn’t know what I could do, but I did text every one of my friends, ‘By the way, look what just happened,’ and they were all excited for me,” Cotta said.
The awards, which were announced last week, highlight the very best of the community. With their food drives, blood drives and fundraising for K-9 officers, Kings Gun Center definitely fits the bill.
“It’s just a great honor to have the chamber recognize us in this manner and all the people that supported us in the campaign basically for nominations,” Cotta said. “We had a lot of people put in for us for this.”
Every spring and fall, Cotta hosts the Giving Back Weekend, which is a way for to give back to the community in various capacities.
“We’re over 1,000 units of blood now over the past five years we’ve been doing this,” Cotta said. “We’re at probably 20,000-25,000 pounds of food for St. Vincent de Paul and we’ve raised close to $40,000 for the dogs of Kings County Sheriff’s [Office] and PD.”
Kings Gun Center, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 am. to 6 p.m. on the weekends, was originally established in the old creamery building at North 11th Avenue and West Lacey Boulevard in late 2012. In 2015, they remodeled their current building at 426 Park Ave. and opened in June of that year.
"We’re a full-service gun store and archery range and firearms range," Cotta said. "We sell handguns, rifles, shotguns, archery equipment and we have a very good and very diverse training program for all of our stuff that we sell in the store."
After two gun stores closed in the ‘90s, Hanford had been devoid of another store to purchase firearms. Big 5 Sporting Goods offered some items, but they were limited, and the only other option was to drive to either Fresno or Visalia, Cotta said.
“Some friends of mine came up to me, I had a YouTube channel reviewing guns … and they said, ‘You should probably open a gun store,’” Cotta said.
So Cotta did just that. He took $15,000 out of his retirement, purchased a few guns and within three years, he built a $3 million building.
A humble Cotta credits not himself for the success, but the community he interacts with on a daily basis.
“Without the community, we would have nothing and if we can’t give back to the community and find a way to help others, then why are we in business at all,” Cotta said. “We do this as an effort to help the community and just have good community relations. Gun stores can be quite polarizing for some people, but we want to change that perception and be a very good ambassador for the community.”
And Cotta has been true to his word. In addition to all of the aforementioned ways they give back, Kings Gun Center also sponsors various dance groups, sports clubs and advertises with local high schools.
The 50-year-old husband and father of two begins his day at 6 a.m. and then arrives at the store two hours before it opens. Cotta is responsible for all the marketing, purchasing of guns and just about everything else. On top of all of that, Cotta is also running for Assembly District 32 this fall.
Despite putting in 60-70 hours each week, his goal is the same every day, to provide the best for his customers.
“I am in love with Kings County and Lemoore and Hanford and I just want to make sure that we have the very best for the people here in town because they are our friends, they are our neighbors and they deserve nothing but the best,” Cotta said.
Cotta was born at the community hospital and has lived near the city for just about the entirety of his life before actually moving to Hanford in 2015. He was a deputy sheriff for 21 years in Monterey and Fresno counties, and retired in 2016 after opening Kings Gun Center’s new location.
After all these years serving in law enforcement and now serving Hanford citizens at Kings Gun Center, it’s no surprise his favorite part of the job is his customers.
“Just the relationships I built over the years with many of our customers that are now great friends of mine has been really a benefit and seeing people that have exercised their constitutional rights for the very first time,” Cotta said. “It’s just great to see people growing in the industry and that we’re able to contribute to that.”
