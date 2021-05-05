PORTERVILLE — Tulare County Sheriff's Office detectives have launched an investigation into what happened before a Porterville woman took her baby to a local hospital with second- and third-degree burns Monday morning.
The victim’s mother told detectives that on Sunday, while she was in the shower, the baby’s three-year-old sibling knocked a cup of noodles off the counter and onto the baby. The mother said the baby did not have any visible burns until the next day.
When the baby arrived at the hospital Monday morning, it was unconscious, suffering from seizures and had second- and third-degree burns.
The baby was admitted into the burn center at a Fresno-area hospital. It is intubated, but stable at this time and will have an unknown medical procedure performed this afternoon.
The baby’s mother, 28-year-old Daisy Magana of Porterville, has been arrested and faces Child Endangerment charges. Her bail is set at $100,000.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
