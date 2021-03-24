You are the owner of this article.
Bullpups continue to roll with back-to-back victories
HANFORD — The Hanford girls soccer team continues to play well after securing two more victories this week.

The Bullpups defeated Corcoran 12-0 on Monday and then beat crosstown rival Hanford West 5-0 on Tuesday. Hanford coach Jordan Barba complimented the defense in both shutouts.

Breauna Mello scored on Monday with Ashlyn Isenberg scoring her third consecutive hat trick on Tuesday.

Isabella Schroder followed a four-goal performance on Monday with another goal against the Huskies. Darienne Dunn added the final goal against Hanford West while continuing to set her teammates up with great opportunities on goal.

“The team is working extremely well together, the passing is fun to watch and they’re continuing to get better and better,” Barba said.

Hanford has its next match at home against Tulare Union at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The Hanford girls junior varsity team also won 5-0 against Hanford West in their first match of the season.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

