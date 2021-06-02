HANFORD — Hanford High Girls Soccer continued their historic run as they took down Kingsburg High School in the State Quarterfinal match Tuesday night by a score of 1-0.
After clinching their first Valley title in program history last week in Division 2, the No. 2-seeded Bullpups faced off with a great team in No. 7-seeded Kingsburg who just clinched their fifth Valley title in as many years winning the Division 3 crown.
The game was back and forth as both teams created opportunities throughout but it was a defensive battle to the end.
Hailey Langley celebrated her birthday in style with what would prove to be the winning goal, finishing a header in the first half off a perfect corner kick from Mia Gillum. That would be the only goal of the match.
“Game after game these girls continue to show up and do what they do best: battle. From the first whistle to the last it’s nonstop pressure and everyone is supporting each other very well on the pitch. They’re playing pretty soccer right now and enjoying every second of it, it’s a real joy to see as a coach. Now it’s time for us to focus on the next match,” said Coach Jordan Barba.
The semifinal matchup will be against No. 3-seeded Westview out of San Diego. Due to graduations taking place in the Hanford High Bowl, the game will be held at Central Valley Christian High School this Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.
