Brother of Kettleman City homicide victim arrested

KETTLEMAN CITY — Detectives have arrested 31-year-old Rafael Hernandez as the suspect in the killing of Gilberto Madera in Kettleman City, Kings County Sheriff’s officials said.
On New Year’s Day, KCSO deputies were called to a residence in the 400 block of Becky Pease Street in Kettleman City for a shooting investigation. There they found Madera, 38, dead inside the residence with several gunshot wounds to his body.
During the course of the investigation, KCSO detectives said Hernandez, Madera’s brother, was identified as the suspect in the case. They said a no-bail homicide arrest warrant was obtained for Hernandez from the Kings County Superior Court.
Around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, officials said Hernandez was contacted by Investigators from the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force in the area of the 300 block of Brown Avenue in Kettleman City.
Authorities said Hernandez was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Kings County Jail and booked on suspicion of homicide.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Andrew Mazza at (559) 852-4647 or anonymously at (559) 852-4554.
