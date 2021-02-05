Brieno threatens suit against city

HANFORD — In the midst of one potential lawsuit, the city of Hanford is now possibly facing another.

Thursday afternoon, the Hanford City Council called for a special meeting to occur Friday to discuss a “record of threatened litigation” in closed session.

According to the agenda, City Attorney Ty Mizote received a phone call Wednesday from former councilmember Art Brieno’s attorneys, in which a threat of litigation was made.

“Mr. Brieno’s attorneys allege that the City caused Mr. Brieno to suffer damages,” the agenda said.

The city is currently dealing with a claim from Community Development Director Darlene Mata filed Jan. 6, which alleges Brieno subjected her to a hostile work environment and continued harassment, including gender discrimination. Mata demanded Brieno resign and is also seeking $1.25 million in damages.

Brieno resigned from his position on the council during a Jan. 26 closed session meeting regarding the claim.

The special meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Friday inside council chambers, 400 N. Douty St.

