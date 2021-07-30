The Hanford City Council censured Councilmember Art Brieno in March this year following the public release of an independent investigation into the councilman's conduct.
Prior to the censure, however, Brieno resigned from his seat, and then rescinded the resignation, he said, when the issue of indemnification came up.
The city attorney and the council rejected Brieno's request for indemnification because it would mean if he was sued by Community Development Director Darlene Mata and found personally liable, the City could be financially responsible for paying the damages.
Brieno said he also felt the censure did not give him due process, as he was not allowed in the closed session meetings discussing his punishment.
City attorney Ty Mizote said Brieno was given the opportunity to make statements to council in closed and public council sessions, which he and his attorney did. But, he said, Brieno wanted to negotiate the censure with the council, which is illegal under the Brown Act.
The only closed session meetings Brieno was completely excluded from were about threatened litigation by the councilman, Mizote said.
The City Council Handbook states that the body responsible for policing and punishing council members for their behavior is the council itself through censure, though they aren't able to remove a member, Mizote said.
Many of the terms of Brieno's censure where designed to prevent a repeat of his behavior towards staff and further legal exposure, Mizote said.
Brieno contends the council was being pushed to censure by one or two members who wanted to “blow their horn” and that the actions were “petty.”
“How can you get two people who just came on council, two, and they happen to be female, and then you put this report to them,” Brieno said. “Then they played a trick on me.”
