Brieno said resignation stems from 'misunderstanding'
featured top story

Brieno said resignation stems from 'misunderstanding'

Former councilman points to style of questioning as sticking point

Brieno resigns

Hanford City Councilman Art Brieno, right, resigned from the council during a special meeting Tuesday afternoon.

 Julissa Zavala, the Sentinel

HANFORD — Following his unexpected resignation from the Hanford City Council Tuesday afternoon during a special meeting about council member misconduct, Art Brieno spoke with the Sentinel and shed some light on what led to his decision.

Reached by phone Wednesday morning, Brieno talked about what he felt has been a misunderstanding.

Brieno said he was informed around the middle of December, that issues with city personnel had come up and that he was being considered for disciplinary action.

Brieno did not give specifics at the recommendation of his lawyer, but did say he believes his approach to conducting city business may have been taken personally by some and been the cause of the issues.

“To make a sound decision, sometimes I make people uncomfortable because I’ll ask questions,” Brieno said.

After being given a copy of the council policy and procedures, Brieno acknowledged there were times when he could have been more careful or diplomatic, but believes his forward method of asking questions was misconstrued.

Although he and his lawyer tried to find a resolution, Brieno said he ultimately decided to resign rather than fight the issue.

“After six weeks of consideration and hiring a law firm, I’ve come to the conclusion that this issue would be costly and stressful to my health,” he said. “I think that the more we prolong it, the costlier it gets and it was stressful for myself just not knowing the discipline.”

Brieno’s resignation came after the four other members of council, along with City Manager Mario Cifuentez and city attorneys Ty Mizote and Bob Dowd, spent around an hour in closed session Tuesday discussing “potential litigation.”

Mizote confirmed Wednesday that the litigation does involve a claim with the city that alleges Brieno engaged in misconduct. He said the council is set to continue those closed session discussions at an upcoming meeting, and any action taken will reported out to the public.

Brieno promised that his work to make the city a better place is not over. He said he would like to continue with projects he’s interested in, like parks, affordable housing and infill lots.

“Sometimes you’re more effective from the other side of the dais,” Brieno said. “If you don’t have enough unity on the dais things just get tabled. Sometimes you can have a better voice from a citizen’s perspective.”

Moving forward, Brieno said there must be unity and transparency on the council. He said he hopes the next council member to serve District E will have goals and be willing to work with the public.

“I’ve appreciated the two years I’ve served in District E and that the council has always worked hard to keep a balanced budget and to keep the city safe to live in,” he said.

The Sentinel will have more on the city's next steps on the matter in the days to come.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

