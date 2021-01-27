Brieno said resignation stems from 'misunderstanding'

HANFORD — Following his unexpected resignation from the Hanford City Council Tuesday afternoon during a special meeting about council member misconduct, Art Brieno spoke with the Sentinel and shed some light on what led to his decision.

Reached by phone Wednesday morning, Brieno talked about what he felt has been a misunderstanding.

Brieno said he was informed around the middle of December, that issues with city personnel had come up and that he was being considered for disciplinary action.

Brieno did not give specifics at the recommendation of his lawyer, but did say he believes his approach to conducting city business may have been taken personally by some and been the cause of the issues.

“To make a sound decision, sometimes I make people uncomfortable because I’ll ask questions,” Brieno said.

After being given a copy of the council policy and procedures, Brieno acknowledged there were times when he could have been more careful or diplomatic, but believes his forward method of asking questions was misconstrued.

Although he and his lawyer tried to find a resolution, Brieno said he ultimately decided to resign rather than fight the issue.

“After six weeks of consideration and hiring a law firm, I’ve come to the conclusion that this issue would be costly and stressful to my health,” he said. “I think that the more we prolong it, the costlier it gets and it was stressful for myself just not knowing the discipline.”

Brieno’s resignation came after the four other members of council, along with City Manager Mario Cifuentez and city attorneys Ty Mizote and Bob Dowd, spent around an hour in closed session Tuesday discussing “potential litigation.”