Brieno rescinds resignation, reclaims council seat

HANFORD — Art Brieno stepped onto the dais inside council chambers Tuesday evening and reclaimed his council seat, rescinding the resignation that he announced three weeks ago.

The move prompted several members of the public to ask the Council for an explanation, including attorney Rachele Berglund, who is representing Hanford’s Community Development Director, Darlene Mata, in a claim against the city.

The claim alleges Brieno subjected Mata to a hostile work environment and unlawful workplace conduct, including gender harassment. Mata is seeking a settlement payment of $1.25 million from the city, among other demands.

“I am a bit perplexed about how a council member who resigned, unequivocally, is now back on the dais,” Berglund said, during the meeting’s public comment portion.

Brieno announced his resignation from the council following a Jan. 26 closed session meeting addressing Mata's claim.

In explaining his change of heart, Brieno said Tuesday that he and the city worked on an amicable agreement on the evening of Jan. 26 because he did not want to see any further litigation against the city and felt that the city’s terms were acceptable.

However, Brieno said he received a call from his attorney a couple of days later, who told him that the resignation document that was presented to him was not what they agreed to. He said he decided not to sign the agreement and instead would retain his seat.

Brieno said he prays that the litigation does not move forward and that there is a settlement.