Bridge2College awards scholarships to local students

HANFORD — Bridge2College, a program aimed at bridging the gap between underserved students and higher education, has awarded scholarships to six local seniors as they move on to college.
Bridge2College promotes post-secondary education and prepares students for college by providing college tours, guest speakers, leadership workshops, advising and scholarships for underserved but high-achieving students.
Johnny Baltierra, president of Bridge2College, said he was proud to announce $1,000 scholarships to the following students:
Maria Espinoza – will attend West Hills College Lemoore, then plans to transfer to Sacramento State University to major in education or math.
Maritza Reyes Sanchez – will attend Stanislaus State University with a major in anthropology.
Ana Allan Silva – will attend California State University, Fresno, to study criminology.
Amberly Sanchez – will attend California State University, Fresno, to obtain a degree in nursing.
Julissa Torres – will attend California State University, Fresno, to obtain a degree in nursing.
Jazmin Velazquez – will attend University of California, Berkeley, with a major in art and graphic design.
