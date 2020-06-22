Bridge2College awards scholarships to local students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — Bridge2College, a program aimed at bridging the gap between underserved students and higher education, has awarded scholarships to six local seniors as they move on to college.

Bridge2College promotes post-secondary education and prepares students for college by providing college tours, guest speakers, leadership workshops, advising and scholarships for underserved but high-achieving students.

Johnny Baltierra, president of Bridge2College, said he was proud to announce $1,000 scholarships to the following students:

Maria Espinoza – will attend West Hills College Lemoore, then plans to transfer to Sacramento State University to major in education or math.

Maritza Reyes Sanchez – will attend Stanislaus State University with a major in anthropology.

Ana Allan Silva – will attend California State University, Fresno, to study criminology.

Amberly Sanchez – will attend California State University, Fresno, to obtain a degree in nursing.

Julissa Torres – will attend California State University, Fresno, to obtain a degree in nursing.

Jazmin Velazquez – will attend University of California, Berkeley, with a major in art and graphic design.

