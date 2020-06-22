You are the owner of this article.
Bridge2College awards scholarships to local students
Bridge2College scholarships

Bridge2College has awarded scholarships to six local seniors as they move on to college. From left to right: Ana Allan Silva, Maria Espinoza, Jazmin Velazquez, Maritza Reyes, Amberly Sanchez, Julissa Torres and President Johnny Baltierra.

 Contributed by Johnny Baltierra

HANFORD — Bridge2College, a program aimed at bridging the gap between underserved students and higher education, has awarded scholarships to six local seniors as they move on to college.

Bridge2College promotes post-secondary education and prepares students for college by providing college tours, guest speakers, leadership workshops, advising and scholarships for underserved but high-achieving students.

Johnny Baltierra, president of Bridge2College, said he was proud to announce $1,000 scholarships to the following students:

Maria Espinoza – will attend West Hills College Lemoore, then plans to transfer to Sacramento State University to major in education or math.

Maritza Reyes Sanchez – will attend Stanislaus State University with a major in anthropology.

Ana Allan Silva – will attend California State University, Fresno, to study criminology.

Amberly Sanchez – will attend California State University, Fresno, to obtain a degree in nursing.

Julissa Torres – will attend California State University, Fresno, to obtain a degree in nursing.

Jazmin Velazquez – will attend University of California, Berkeley, with a major in art and graphic design.

