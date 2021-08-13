Breastfeeding advocates and public health officials are using Kings County’s Breastfeeding Awareness Month to educate the community and dispel misinformation about infant nutrition.
The month of August or given weeks during the month are already associated with breastfeeding awareness by other organizations.
Kings County Public Health Nutritional Services Manager Michelle Bieber said they asked supervisors to make August Breastfeeding Awareness Month partly because the county has relatively low rates of exclusive breastfeeding.
“At the Board of Supervisors meeting we talked about how important breastfeeding is to the health of a baby,” Bieber said. “Breast milk cannot be replicated and it’s what is physiologically expected for the nutrition for an infant.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while most babies do receive some breast milk, most don’t exclusively consume breast milk or continue to consume it as long as recommended.
Breastfeeding has a number of health benefits for the infants, including nutrition calibrated to their needs, transfer of immunity protection and decreased rates of ear infection, stomach and intestinal inflation, childhood obesity and type two diabetes, Bieber said.
Despite advertising messages, Bieber said baby formula is not able to provide the same benefits.
It’s hard to know exactly why exclusive breastfeeding rates are low in Kings County, but Bieber said a big factor is a lack of community support and awareness. A barrier for working mothers to breastfeed is access to lactation rooms and breaks to pump at work, she said.
While those workplace lactation provisions are required by state law, many employers don’t know what it entails, Bieber said.
“I don’t think that in the community, health-care or workplaces there is overt discouragement,” Bieber said. “I think there is just a lack of observation of breastfeeding as a norm and what we usually expect mothers to be doing.”
The CDC also lists issues with latching and lactation, concerns about a baby’s nutrition or weight, mothers taking medications, cultural norms and lack of family support and unsupportive hospital practices and policies as causes for low breastfeeding rates.
Bieber is the chair of the Kings County Breastfeeding Coalition, and said the organization provides resources, education and guidance to mothers, workplaces and other organizations who have any questions about breastfeeding and improving lactation accommodations.
The coalition works year-round on breastfeeding issues, but Bieber said they are using August as an entry point for people to access their resources.
“We will provide support to anyone in the community,” Bieber said. “We want family members and workplaces to thing of this as an important thing, and we want all women to have access to and be able to actually do breastfeeding.”
