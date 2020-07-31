Breaking the Cycle: Michael Washington is a man of the people

HANFORD — Looking in from the outside, Michael Washington just wants to help others, but when observed under a magnifying glass, a deeper side to his story is quickly revealed.

From growing up in a lower class family to struggling in school, Washington has been through a lot in his life. His success story is unique and awe-inspiring, and one that hasn’t gone without recognition.

The 34-year-old was presented the Man of the Year award in July by Dr. Crystal Jackson, president of the Kings County NAACP Branch 1039.

The award says, “In recognition of your many years of visionary guidance, exceptional leadership and unconditional commitment to your community.”

“I would say that it’s humbling,” Washington said about receiving the award. “I would say that it carries a big honor, but to whom much is given, much is required, much responsibility as well. I feel like I’ve been somebody for the community who’s been consistent, somebody who’s tried to lead us in these dark times.”

Washington’s uplifting tool of navigation has been his company MDW Credit Solutions. It’s part of his MDW Financial Group, which will also soon include MDW Mortgage Lending.

MDW Credit Solutions, which stands for Washington’s full name, Michael Devert Washington, opened on Jan. 1 of this year. In the short seven months since, Washington has done everything in his power to educate others about financial literacy.

“I put people in their dream houses by fixing their credit,” Washington said. “I show people that they too can have whatever it is that they want and believe in. I show them their worth, teaching them how to get ahead and break the cycle at the same time.”