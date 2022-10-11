jolissa fuentes

Jolissa Fuentes, 22, of Selma, has been missing since Aug. 7, according to reports. 

The body of missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes, 22, has reportedly been found by Fresno County law enforcement after a two month search.

Both the Fresno Sheriff's Office and Selma Police confirmed her identity Tuesday.

Fuentes' body was discovered by Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz on Monday evening.

