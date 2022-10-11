The body of missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes, 22, has reportedly been found by Fresno County law enforcement after a two month search.
Both the Fresno Sheriff's Office and Selma Police confirmed her identity Tuesday.
Fuentes' body was discovered by Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz on Monday evening.
Fuentes had been missing since Aug. 7, and was last seen leaving the ARCO/AMPM on Highland Highway and Nebraska Avenue.
Her family asked the community for help locating her, offering a $10,000 reward.
Fuentes' silver Hyundai sedan reportedly went off a cliff as a result of a car crash north of Pine Flat Lake. At this time it is believed that she died from injuries sustained in the crash. The California Highway patrol is investigating the cause.