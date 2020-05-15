Board votes to reopen the county

Supervisor Richard Valle asked why the county should even submit the attestation if it would be “dead on arrival.”

Hill said even if the state denies the attestation, submitting it gives the state a chance to look at the other criteria that are met and perhaps start a dialogue with the county, should metrics change or be relaxed in the future.

The board voted unanimously 4-0, with Supervisor Richard Fagundes absent, to submit the attestation, as well as send a letter of support from the board to go with it.

With that finalized, Chairman Doug Verboon said he was ready to open the county up as soon as possible and get people back to work.

Supervisors said they have had many requests from the community to let businesses reopen. Verboon said the county can’t pick and choose which businesses to open because everybody should be given the opportunity to make a living.

Verboon said until there is a vaccine, the virus is something society will have to learn to live with and communities must move forward.

“I think it's best just to give people their freedom back and let them have their lives,” he said. “We’ve had nine weeks to prepare for this and I think we did a good job.”