Board of Supervisors voluntarily reduces its own pay amid pandemic

HANFORD — The Kings County Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday its decision to voluntarily reduce its own pay to assist with COVID-19 cost impacts.
Effective with the next pay period, the board will give back 5% of its pay, according to a press release from the county.
“The Board took this action to acknowledge that tough times are ahead and we all play a part in rebuilding our economy and community,” said a statement from the county. “If we work together, we can recover and succeed.”
Like many entities in the private sector, Kings County officials said the county’s budget has been impacted by the financial conditions created by the pandemic.
“Revenue projections are down significantly because of COVID-19,” continued the statement. “As a result, the County is currently working to reduce its expenditures to meet the revenue losses expected in the next fiscal year, which starts on July 1, 2020.”
According to job data on the Kings County website, which was last updated in January, the board chairman makes $7,370 a month, while the other four board members make $6,593 a month.
If those salaries have remained the same, a 5% reduction in pay would mean the chairman would get $7,001 a month and the other board members would get $6,263 a month.
It’s still undecided what other actions will be necessary to reduce costs in the next fiscal year, but the board previously made a decision pertaining to nonessential county employees.
The board held a special closed session meeting on March 30 to vote on a proposal to lay off of nonessential county employees during the current pandemic.
It was reported out of the session that the board passed the motion by a 3-2 vote, with Chairman Doug Verboon and supervisors Craig Pedersen and Richard Valle voting for it, and supervisors Joe Neves and Richard Fagundes voting against it.
As part of the motion, however, those employees who were laid off would be able to be rehired once shelter-in-place orders are lifted and the county is financially able to do so.
It is unclear if the county has laid off any employees yet. Requests for comment on the issue were not returned by deadline for this article.
