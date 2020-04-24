Board of Supervisors voluntarily reduces its own pay amid pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HANFORD — The Kings County Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday its decision to voluntarily reduce its own pay to assist with COVID-19 cost impacts.

Effective with the next pay period, the board will give back 5% of its pay, according to a press release from the county.

“The Board took this action to acknowledge that tough times are ahead and we all play a part in rebuilding our economy and community,” said a statement from the county. “If we work together, we can recover and succeed.”

Like many entities in the private sector, Kings County officials said the county’s budget has been impacted by the financial conditions created by the pandemic.

“Revenue projections are down significantly because of COVID-19,” continued the statement. “As a result, the County is currently working to reduce its expenditures to meet the revenue losses expected in the next fiscal year, which starts on July 1, 2020.”

According to job data on the Kings County website, which was last updated in January, the board chairman makes $7,370 a month, while the other four board members make $6,593 a month.