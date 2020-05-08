Board of Supervisors frustrated with the state

HANFORD — Hoping for better news from the state, the Kings County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss when businesses in the county will begin to open up.
By the end of the discussion, the board agreed that while they can’t change state law regarding when certain businesses can open, they are also not going to make it a priority to enforce those laws.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that certain businesses in the state could begin to open up for curbside pickup only in the state’s “Stage 2” of reopening. These businesses include clothing stores, florists, bookstores, sporting goods stores and hobby stores, as well as manufacturing and warehouses that support curbside pickup.
However, the expanded stage 2 does not include services like hair and nail salons, gyms and other fitness studios, tattoo parlors, bars, wineries, movie theaters, zoos, libraries, community centers, pools, playgrounds or religious services, among others.
In order to move further into stage 2, the county must meet certain conditions and readiness criteria. White the county does meet certain criteria, like having enough personal protective equipment and hospital surge capacity, it does not meet all the criteria that must be outlined in an attestation to the state.
One metric the county has to meet is having no more than one COVID-19 case per 10,000 people in the county in the 14 days prior to attestation submission date. For Kings County, that would be fewer than 15 cases per day for two weeks — something the county does not currently meet.
Public Health Director Ed Hill said these criteria would be difficult to meet because as testing capabilities expand — thanks in part to a newly opened community testing site — positive cases will continue to rise.
“That’ll be an issue for us moving into expanded stage 2,” Hill said.
Board members expressed their frustration about the current situation and the metrics forced upon the county by the state.
“I’m just at the point where I can no longer support keeping businesses closed,” Supervisor Craig Pedersen said.
His sentiments were echoed by Chairman Doug Verboon, who said he had enough and was ready to move forward.
“The livelihood of our people in our community is No. 1 to me,” Verboon said, calling out Newsom for being out of touch and continually making “false finish lines.”
“If you’re going to keep changing the rules every two weeks, then we will never obtain the goal,” Supervisor Joe Neves said about Newsom and the state. “It’s just ridiculous — the standards they continue to put.”
The board gave Hill the direction to work on the variable readiness criteria, so the attestation can be finished and filed as quickly as it becomes possible.
County Counsel Lee Burdick said any business that chooses to operate out of compliance could potentially get its licenses taken away by the state or be subject to other liabilities, so they should consult with their own attorneys if they decide that’s a risk they are willing to incur.
