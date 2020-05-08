Board of Supervisors frustrated with the state

Public Health Director Ed Hill said these criteria would be difficult to meet because as testing capabilities expand — thanks in part to a newly opened community testing site — positive cases will continue to rise.

“That’ll be an issue for us moving into expanded stage 2,” Hill said.

Board members expressed their frustration about the current situation and the metrics forced upon the county by the state.

“I’m just at the point where I can no longer support keeping businesses closed,” Supervisor Craig Pedersen said.

His sentiments were echoed by Chairman Doug Verboon, who said he had enough and was ready to move forward.

“The livelihood of our people in our community is No. 1 to me,” Verboon said, calling out Newsom for being out of touch and continually making “false finish lines.”

“If you’re going to keep changing the rules every two weeks, then we will never obtain the goal,” Supervisor Joe Neves said about Newsom and the state. “It’s just ridiculous — the standards they continue to put.”

The board gave Hill the direction to work on the variable readiness criteria, so the attestation can be finished and filed as quickly as it becomes possible.

County Counsel Lee Burdick said any business that chooses to operate out of compliance could potentially get its licenses taken away by the state or be subject to other liabilities, so they should consult with their own attorneys if they decide that’s a risk they are willing to incur.

