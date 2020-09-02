Board approves plans for COVID-19 funds, mobile testing

Per the motion, any funds that are not expended can be revisited in the future and reallocated as needed.

Mobile testing site

Recently, the county sent out a request for proposals for a mobile testing site to address a testing gap in the county’s rural areas and especially in the essential workforce. The county received several proposals.

Last week, however, it was made known that there is a free federal mobile testing resource that can be deployed any day of the week at any location.

With this new information, the board had the options of pursuing one of the proposals, pursuing the federal resource or pursuing both.

After around 30 minutes of discussion, some of which was heated, the board eventually unanimously agreed to pursue the federal resource for a mobile testing site, with the option to revisit the other proposals — which are valid until the end of the month — if need be.

Update on COVID-19 in Kings County

Since the outbreak began, there have been 3,702 COVID-19 cases in the county. So far, 2,303 individuals have recovered from the virus and 44 people have died from the disease, leaving 1,355 active cases in the county.

These numbers do not include cases at skilled nursing facilities or state-run correctional facilities.

The county has conducted 38,551 tests as of Tuesday and 177 results are still pending.

According to Hill, 39 individuals are currently hospitalized due to the disease, with three of those in the ICU. He said only 17 of those hospitalized are Kings County residents.