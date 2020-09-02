Board approves plans for COVID-19 funds, mobile testing

HANFORD — The Kings County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday and discussed several COVID-19 related issues, including the county’s plan for coronavirus relief funds and plans for a mobile testing site.
Coronavirus Relief Funds plan
During the meeting, the board approved by a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Richard Valle as the only “no” vote, the county’s plan for Coronavirus Relief Funds.
The county is eligible for just over $15.6 million in funds from the federal government for COVID-19 related costs.
The county has already received two payments, one in late July and one in late August, for total of around $5.2 million
Rebecca Campbell, county administrative officer, said the county is set to receive a third payment of $2.6 million later this month and a final payment of $7.8 million towards the end of October.
The approved plan includes:
- $701,700 to support the health agency by adding nine full time positions;
- $5 million is small business assistance;
- Around $6.1 million for the health agency to combat the spread and illness of COVID-19 for residents;
- $250,000 for human services agency 25% of FEMA reimbursable costs;
- Around $1.7 million to reimburse the county general fund for eligible costs incurred from March 1 through June 30;
- $721,604 to reimburse the county general fund for eligible costs incurred from July 1 through Aug. 23;
- $838,127 for estimated COVID-19 related costs from Aug. 24 through Dec. 30; and
- $377,477 for department specific requests.
Per the motion, any funds that are not expended can be revisited in the future and reallocated as needed.
Mobile testing site
Recently, the county sent out a request for proposals for a mobile testing site to address a testing gap in the county’s rural areas and especially in the essential workforce. The county received several proposals.
Last week, however, it was made known that there is a free federal mobile testing resource that can be deployed any day of the week at any location.
With this new information, the board had the options of pursuing one of the proposals, pursuing the federal resource or pursuing both.
After around 30 minutes of discussion, some of which was heated, the board eventually unanimously agreed to pursue the federal resource for a mobile testing site, with the option to revisit the other proposals — which are valid until the end of the month — if need be.
Update on COVID-19 in Kings County
Since the outbreak began, there have been 3,702 COVID-19 cases in the county. So far, 2,303 individuals have recovered from the virus and 44 people have died from the disease, leaving 1,355 active cases in the county.
These numbers do not include cases at skilled nursing facilities or state-run correctional facilities.
The county has conducted 38,551 tests as of Tuesday and 177 results are still pending.
According to Hill, 39 individuals are currently hospitalized due to the disease, with three of those in the ICU. He said only 17 of those hospitalized are Kings County residents.
There have been 170 total cases in the skilled nursing sector. So far 127 of these cases have recovered and there have been 24 deaths, leaving 19 active cases.
There are currently a combined total of 2,486 cases at state-run correctional facilities in the county, including prisons in Corcoran and Avenal. So far, 1,380 cases have recovered and there have been six deaths due to the disease, leaving 1,104 active cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.