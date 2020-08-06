BLM Hanford to host Ride For Racial Justice

HANFORD — Another Black Lives Matter protest will be taking place at the Hanford Civic Auditorium on Friday.

The organization Black Lives Matter Hanford will host Ride For Racial Justice. The protest is scheduled for 6:45-8:30 p.m. at the Hanford Civic Auditorium.

“We’re doing it to show that Black Lives Matter and the fight for racial justice isn’t a trend,” Ashley Neely, the organizer of the protest, said. “It’s a fight that continues until we see justice.”

The protest is asking for people to come with bikes, rollerblades, scooters or any wheels they have, wheelchairs included, for the march. They’re also asking people to come dressed in purple or white. Wheels are not required to take part in the protest, but masks are.

“I think it’s just a great way to show unity with the community and also give them a different way to express the protest,” Neely said.

Water, masks and hand sanitizer will be available for those who need it. A Yogurtland booth will also be on hand to serve up cold treats in the heat.

Black Lives Matter Hanford recently changed its name about two weeks ago to better align itself with its cause and allow people to quickly find information on upcoming events.

“When we started with the first George Floyd protest we just had a page that we were just using to bounce ideas and plans for the protest,” Neely said. “We didn’t know it was going to be received so well by the community and we decided to keep the movement going. It wasn’t a plan to keep going, but it feels like we have to keep going.”