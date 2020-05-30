Black Lives Matter Protest brings hundreds of peaceful protesters to the streets

VISALIA — Peaceful protesters took to the streets in Visalia for a Black Lives Matter Protest on Saturday.
What started as a couple dozen protesters at noon, soon evolved into hundreds marching around Mooney Boulevard and Caldwell Avenue. Things seemed to go well except for a video posted on Twitter by a Black Lives Matter account showed a young woman hit by a blue jeep.
From the video, the woman is protesting in the street when she makes her way in front of the jeep adorned with an American and Donald Trump flag. The jeep initially slows down, but then hits her as the man behind the wheel speeds away.
It is unclear what happened to the woman who was hit. Comments on Twitter indicate she was ok after being checked out by an ambulance.
The protests were in response to the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, who was killed by a police officer on May 25. The now-former police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd’s for more than eight minutes until he lost consciousness and died.
Before the incident, the protesters chanted “Black Lives Matter,” “George Floyd,” “No justice, no peace” and more.
Unlike some of the protests in Minneapolis and Los Angeles, the one in Visalia was, for the most part, peaceful with no property damage and no police presence. The crowd, mostly young, moved from corner to corner of the intersection.
At one point, the protesters flooded the middle of the intersection, but quickly cleared when the light changed. A car also stopped in the center of the intersection with three males getting out and raising their fists in the air. They also cleared after a couple moments.
Some vendors from the Visalia Farmers Market provided water and snacks for protesters, while others driving by gave cases of water through their windows. Cars also honked in support of the protest with honking going on nearly nonstop for two hours.
Music was also played from multiple speakers with Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” being a popular choice.
Another protest is scheduled for 8 p.m. at the A&W Restaurant located on Mooney Boulevard.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
