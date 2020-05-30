Black Lives Matter Protest brings hundreds of peaceful protesters to the streets

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VISALIA — Peaceful protesters took to the streets in Visalia for a Black Lives Matter Protest on Saturday.

What started as a couple dozen protesters at noon, soon evolved into hundreds marching around Mooney Boulevard and Caldwell Avenue. Things seemed to go well except for a video posted on Twitter by a Black Lives Matter account showed a young woman hit by a blue jeep.

From the video, the woman is protesting in the street when she makes her way in front of the jeep adorned with an American and Donald Trump flag. The jeep initially slows down, but then hits her as the man behind the wheel speeds away.

It is unclear what happened to the woman who was hit. Comments on Twitter indicate she was ok after being checked out by an ambulance.

The protests were in response to the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, who was killed by a police officer on May 25. The now-former police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd’s for more than eight minutes until he lost consciousness and died.

Before the incident, the protesters chanted “Black Lives Matter,” “George Floyd,” “No justice, no peace” and more.