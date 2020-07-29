Big Fresno Fair reimagined as a series of drive-thru, virtual fair experiences

FRESNO — The Big Fresno Fair reinvents itself, adapting the traditional Fair into a series of drive-thru and virtual experiences in light of the current state of COVID-19 in Fresno County.
During the course of the past few months, Fair Management and staff have been monitoring the situation with COVID-19 and working through a spectrum of operational plans to align with local, state and CDC guidelines and be able to provide the community some aspect of this longstanding tradition.
“Our goal has always been to bring an aspect of this beloved tradition to our community in a healthy and safe manner as guided by our health officials,” said Lauri King, Deputy Manager II, The Big Fresno Fair. “Now, as we are just two months away from October, we have centered on the decision to move forward with plans for a drive-thru and virtual Fair experience format as it’s the most prudent option to bring our community a bit of Fair fun, while doing our part to protect public health and safety.”
The Big Fresno Fair Management and staff continue to work with the Fresno County Department of Public Health on approval of operational plans.
The Big Fresno Fair is more than a community tradition; it is an economic engine in Fresno County that provides opportunity for all its vendors, many of which are small, local businesses to operate. This drive-thru and virtual hybrid format is already being utilized by other large fairs throughout California – like the San Diego Fair, OC Fair and California State Fair.
While plans continue to be developed, the drive-thru Fair will be an expansion of “Fair Food Feature” events held earlier in the year. It will include a more extensive line-up of Fair food favorites, along with entertainment and other elements to enjoy as vehicles will safely drive through the Fairgrounds. There will also be virtual components like competitive exhibits, the Jr. Livestock Auction and more. As more details are finalized, the Fair will update its website here: www.fresnofair.com/reimaginedfair
“While this year’s Fair experience will be nothing like year’s past, it will still be a fun, worthwhile experience that we hope will bring smiles to the faces of our community – all while continuing to work together to keep everyone safe,” said King.
The Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater was put on pause earlier this month due to COVID-19 health concerns and tickets have already been refunded. Admission, Season Passes and Brew Fest tickets purchased for 2020 will be honored for 2021, or purchasers may request a refund by emailing info@fresnofair.com.
The Big Fresno Fair, founded in 1884, is the fourth largest fair in the state of California and represents the 21st District Agricultural Association. More than 600,000 people from throughout the State visit The Big Fresno Fair each year making it the largest event in the Central Valley.
