Big Fresno Fair announces line-up for Drive-Thru Eats

FRESNO — The Big Fresno Fair is bringing the Valley a bit of this longstanding tradition in a new, safe way with “Drive-Thru Eats” — a 10-day food series featuring 18 Fair food booths, vendor booths, popular Fair entertainers and music, plus virtual features.
In alignment, the Fair partnered with the Fresno County Department of Public Health to bring attendees vital health information and services. The Fair’s “Drive-Thru Eats” will be held Friday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 18 and is free to attend. Hours are Monday – Thursday from 4 – 9 p.m. and Friday – Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“We are so excited to bring Drive-Thru Eats to the community — not only does this event bring the Valley an opportunity to grab their favorite Fair food, but it will also feature traditional Fair entertainers, local live music and the unique opportunity to drive straight through the Fairgrounds in your car!” said Stacy Rianda Deputy Manager II, The Big Fresno Fair. “It’s our way to bring a bit of fun to our community, put some smiles on their faces and keep this tradition alive! We all need something to look forward to.”
The Drive-Thru Eats food line-up includes popular Fair food favorites like Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls, The Original Soft Rolled Taco, Dole Whip, Colossal Dogs, The Sleek Greek, Sharky’s and Big Bubba’s BBQ! For the complete Fair food line-up, including menu pricing go to www.fresnofair.com/drive-thru-eats.
The vendor booths onsite will be selling inflatable figurines, light up and plush toys, bubble machines and more. Then what is a Big Fresno Fair experience without entertainment? Enjoy music from Patrick Contreras and Travis Brooks, plus local community performance groups and your favorite strolling entertainers like Lanky the Clown, Pirate Captain Arr and Cowboys Slim & Curly as you drive through the Fairgrounds on your Fair food adventure.
The Big Fresno Fair has partnered with the Central California Blood Center to save you money and help save lives. All you have to do is donate blood at any Central California Blood Center donor center or mobile drive from Monday, September 28 through Saturday, Oct. 3 and you will receive a ticket good for $3 off your Fair food purchase. Find out where to donate here: www.donateblood.org.
Additionally, due to the health and safety needs of the community, the Fair is pleased to partner with the Fresno County Department of Public Health to not only provide attendees with vital health information, but offer optional, free onsite COVID-19 testing as available. More details will be forthcoming.
Important Details You Need to Know Before You Go:
- Event is “cashless preferred”; while cash will be accepted, debit and credit cards are preferred.
- Face coverings will be required for whoever is ordering and/or receiving food.
- Enter off of Kings Canyon Avenue into the Carnival Lot; attendees will exit onto Butler Avenue.
- Attendees must remain in their vehicles at all times.
- Attendees must review the Health & Safety Policy here before attending.
- Failure to adhere to Health & Safety Policy will result in removal from the Fairgrounds.
- Restrooms will be available; face coverings and social distancing will be required.
- Attendees can park in the “Eat & Go” Area located in the Chance Avenue Parking Lot to park and enjoy their Fair food.
In addition to Drive-Thru Eats, the following activities are planned for this year’s Fair season:
- Livestock “Grade & Go” Exhibition | 4-H and FFA students will have the opportunity to show their animals to see who takes the honor of Reserve and Grand Reserve Champion. This single specie per day exhibition will be held Friday, Oct. 2 – Tuesday, Oct. 6 and is not open to the public.
- Virtual Jr. Livestock Auction | To support these hardworking 4-H and FFA students, and provide them the opportunity to recoup the costs of their animal projects, a Virtual Jr. Livestock Auction will be held Friday, Oct. 9 – Monday, Oct. 12. Buyers are needed! For more details and to find out how to get involved go to www.FresnoFair.com/VirtualAuction.
- 2020 Competitive Exhibits Winners | While you can’t walk through the exhibit building to enjoy the talents of Fresno County, you can browse the winning 2020 Competitive Exhibits entries which will be posted on the Fair’s website beginning Friday, Oct. 9.
- Online Marketplace | The Fair is connecting you to vendors you’d normally see in the Commerce & Industry Commerce buildings, as well as throughout grounds.
- Horse Racing Wagering | While there won’t be live horse racing at the Fair in 2020, you can watch and wager on the big races that would have been run in Fresno as they are ran at Golden Gate Fields on October 9 – 11 and 16 – 18. Wager online via TVG, DRF and others, or wager at the Fair’s Satellite Wagering facility, The Starting Gate. More details at www.FresnoFair.com/horseracing.
