Beloved Lemoore restaurant, Beto's, closes doors amid pandemic

LEMOORE — A beloved Lemoore eatery, Beto’s, has become one of thousands of restaurants nationally to close their doors during the pandemic, but they’re looking to the future with hope.
Beto’s, which described itself as serving “authentic Mexican food and great burgers too,” was opened in 1998 by owner Gabriel Linarez’s father, Beto, who passed away in February 2020. The business was handed down to Linarez three and a half years ago when the restaurant switched from a drive-thru to a sit-in restaurant.
Linarez said he hoped their history as a drive-thru restaurant would help them keep their doors open through the pandemic, but slow business and the loss of most events ultimately drove Beto’s to close in January.
“It was slow, very slow,” Linarez said. “We barely made enough to pay the bills and employees, it was just too hard. I chose my family and their stuff over the business for right now.”
Linarez is far from alone in making that choice. The National Restaurant Association estimated more than 100,000 restaurants closed in 2020 and that the industry lost a total of $240 billion in revenue over the year.
That loss hit particularly close to home for Linarez, he said, because Beto’s was his father’s “American dream,” and a big part of his own childhood and the lives of his three children.
“Beto's is not just a restaurant, it's family,” said customer Stacey Jones. “From the location across the street from the high school, to the food truck, to the last location they had they always treated you as family because they make food from the heart.”
Seeing and helping customers is one of the greatest losses of closing the restaurant, Linarez said. Between seeing customers grow up feeding kids in need, Linarez said he was grateful Beto’s served the community for almost 24 years.
Linarez, however, said he hopes to bring Beto’s back when the pandemic eases.
He said he has declined a number of offers to purchase Beto’s recipes or even the name of the restaurant, both for the legacy of his father and for his kids, who have mused about opening a new Beto’s location when they grow up.
Linarez said that made him happy because he had planned to pass the restaurant to them eventually, and seeing them engaged in the idea was meaningful and is motivating him to open soon after COVID ends.
“Hopefully we’ll be back for (our customers),” Linarez said. “We miss them and we love them and I appreciate all the years they’ve supported us.”
