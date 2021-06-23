The City of Hanford is selling the Bastille, but the road to the exclusive negotiating agreement approved this month was fraught with confusion and conflict at a council meeting.

The old county jail house, known as the Bastille, was purchased by the city in 2014 for $1 from Kings County. Before that time, the building sat empty since 2009, and the council purchased the building in response to rumors the county was preparing to bulldoze it.

Brad Albert, director of Parks and Facilities for Hanford, said like the other historic buildings around Civic Center Park, Bastille is a big part of the character of downtown, but the city soon found the building needed $1.2 million in upgrades just to bring it to modern standards.

“It’s about maintaining the historical integrity while meeting modern day building codes,” Albert said. “You have new ADA requirements, you have new electrical requirements, building codes continually change, you have earthquake retrofitting, and fire suppression systems.”

In 2016, the City began looking for proposals for renovation of the Bastille. Just before the official request for proposals, however, local real estate developer Jerry Irons submitted a plan to turn the building into a microbrewery, putting some of the financial burden for revitalization on the city.

The council at the time did not take Irons' offer, or a second offer to turn the Bastille into a non-profit steakhouse and microbrewery.

A year later in 2017, the city council said no to a $1 million plan for the city to renovate the Bastille on its own. An unauthorized proposal was also made to buy the Carnegie Museum building, which was not pursued as the museum had its own expensive repair.

In May 2021, Irons, along with former water polo player and Hanford native Greg Enloe, submitted another proposal to buy the Bastille property for $2, renovate it through personal financing and investors, and turn the building into a microbrewery.

The proposal would have turned the whole building into a restaurant and brewery space, which they said would have been leased out to an existing brewing company. Enloe said he wanted to turn the Bastille into one of few restaurants to have an opening roof, hopefully to encourage tourism.

Irons said his original proposal was rejected, with the city telling him it wasn’t substantiated enough to be a proposal. City Manager Mario Cifuentez said the council turned the proposal down because they wanted to know more about the scope of work and that he gave the development team an example of what they were expecting in a proposal.

While Irons and Enloe were working on a more detailed proposal, a Visalia-based engineering firm, 4Creeks, also submitted a proposal for the Bastille. The letter of intent from 4Creeks was submitted on May 17 and agendized shortly after.

Matt Ainley, principle engineer for 4Creeks, said the company wants to put an office for their Kings County operations in the building, as well as a yet-to-be determined coffee shop or restaurant.

“Our goal is to preserve the historical value of the building and finish the project for the community and city to enjoy,” Ainley said.

While an exclusive negotiating agreement with 4Creeks was approved at the June 15 council meeting, a number of city residents spoke during public comment in support of Irons and Enloe, some wanting a local developer to take on the project, others questioning the fairness of the process.

“For me, I don’t want to be treated better than 4Creeks or anything, but I just ask we go toe-to-toe with them,” Enloe said. “Even if we don’t get it, we could make each other's plans better by competing. Then we would know whoever gets it would do the absolute best thing with the building, that’s what matters to me.”

During the meeting council members said they liked 4Creeks' prior history of restoring historic buildings, including working on the Darling Hotel in Visalia. Irons had specified in his proposal a list of historic projects he had done, as well as a historic building expert who would work on their project.

The exclusive negotiating agreement given to 4Creeks will allow them to inspect the building over a 60-day period, but the city has no obligation to them after that time, said City Attorney Ty Mizote.

Irons and Enloe said they felt their proposal was much more specific than 4Creeks’, and said they felt the city didn’t give their ideas a fair chance or allow for competitive proposals.

While Enloe said he isn’t extremely upset about losing out on this particular project, Irons said he’s worried young people returning to Hanford and wanting to engage in revitalization and development might be disheartened and choose to leave town.

Enloe, Irons and Ainley all said, however, they wanted to turn the building, in part or in whole, back into something locals can enjoy.