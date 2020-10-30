You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Battle of the Badges encourages public to donate blood
0 comments
top story

Battle of the Badges encourages public to donate blood

  • 0
Battle of the Badges encourages public to donate blood
Contributed by Visalia Police Department

VISALIA — The annual South Valley Battle of the Badges began on Oct. 26 and will run through Sunday, Nov. 15.

Battle of the Badges is a friendly competition between local law enforcement agencies to encourage the public to donate much needed blood.

To donate, please visit the Central California Blood Center's Visalia clinic located at 2245 W. Caldwell Ave. They are open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Don't forget to mention that you are donating on behalf of your favorite local law enforcement agency: The Visalia Police Department.

If you need alternative locations and times, feel free to message us for a list of locations throughout Tulare County. Thank you for your support in helping us increase blood donations during this critical time.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nicholas Nikki Mary Garrone
Obituaries

Nicholas Nikki Mary Garrone

Nikki went peacefully home to be with her Lord and Savior in the early morning of October 22, 2020. Nicholas Mary Garrone was born January 4, …

Kings County holds steady in red tier
News

Kings County holds steady in red tier

  • Updated

HANFORD — It’s been two weeks since Kings County moved into the red “Substantial” tier 2 in the state’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy,” and i…

Floyd Neal Powell Sr
Obituaries

Floyd Neal Powell Sr

Floyd Neal Powell Sr., husband, father, grandfather, ultimate car guy, fixer of everything, died October 16, 2020 in Hanford, CA.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News