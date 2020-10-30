Battle of the Badges encourages public to donate blood

VISALIA — The annual South Valley Battle of the Badges began on Oct. 26 and will run through Sunday, Nov. 15.
Battle of the Badges is a friendly competition between local law enforcement agencies to encourage the public to donate much needed blood.
To donate, please visit the Central California Blood Center's Visalia clinic located at 2245 W. Caldwell Ave. They are open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Don't forget to mention that you are donating on behalf of your favorite local law enforcement agency: The Visalia Police Department.
If you need alternative locations and times, feel free to message us for a list of locations throughout Tulare County. Thank you for your support in helping us increase blood donations during this critical time.
