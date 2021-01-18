Baseball is the game, Dalton Silva brings the knowledge

HANFORD — After a couple years of giving baseball lessons to the youth in the community, Dalton Silva officially decided to create Dalton Silva Baseball earlier this month.

The facility where he betters local athletes, located at 416 N. Lemoore Ave., is all about getting better in multiple ways.

“They can expect development not only from an athletic standpoint, but I would say mentally,” Silva said. “I’m always trying to challenge and push kids to understand that it’s not just about baseball, it’s about life.”

When he’s giving lessons, Monday-Thursday from 4-9 p.m., Silva works on pitching, hitting, fielding and more. The Hanford native primarily does baseball lessons, but has also dabbled in softball lessons. He welcomes any athlete who wants to get better.

“We do individual lessons, we are open to team rentals, but I would say the primary focus is just making sure that the kids I work with are good humans and good people later on in life,” Silva said.

Silva started giving lessons a few years back when he was still a student assistant at Lubbock Christian University in Texas. His first Toys for Tots camp followed in 2017, hence the “Est. 2017” in his logo, and he’s been going strong ever since.

He works with 15-20 athletes on a regular basis with more seeking his knowledge of the game. Jack Anker and Juaron Watts-brown are just two of many athletes he’s helped get better.

Watts-brown, a former Bullpup and current pitcher at Long Beach State, said Silva was the one who made him believe he could pitch at the college level. Watts-brown put his trust in Silva beginning his sophomore year of high school in 2018, and it paid huge dividends.