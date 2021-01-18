Baseball is the game, Dalton Silva brings the knowledge

HANFORD — After a couple years of giving baseball lessons to the youth in the community, Dalton Silva officially decided to create Dalton Silva Baseball earlier this month.
The facility where he betters local athletes, located at 416 N. Lemoore Ave., is all about getting better in multiple ways.
“They can expect development not only from an athletic standpoint, but I would say mentally,” Silva said. “I’m always trying to challenge and push kids to understand that it’s not just about baseball, it’s about life.”
When he’s giving lessons, Monday-Thursday from 4-9 p.m., Silva works on pitching, hitting, fielding and more. The Hanford native primarily does baseball lessons, but has also dabbled in softball lessons. He welcomes any athlete who wants to get better.
“We do individual lessons, we are open to team rentals, but I would say the primary focus is just making sure that the kids I work with are good humans and good people later on in life,” Silva said.
Silva started giving lessons a few years back when he was still a student assistant at Lubbock Christian University in Texas. His first Toys for Tots camp followed in 2017, hence the “Est. 2017” in his logo, and he’s been going strong ever since.
He works with 15-20 athletes on a regular basis with more seeking his knowledge of the game. Jack Anker and Juaron Watts-brown are just two of many athletes he’s helped get better.
Watts-brown, a former Bullpup and current pitcher at Long Beach State, said Silva was the one who made him believe he could pitch at the college level. Watts-brown put his trust in Silva beginning his sophomore year of high school in 2018, and it paid huge dividends.
“Once I started working with him, I became more of a pitcher and he taught me how to pitch to where I could get to the next level,” Watts-brown said.
Anker, who started working with Silva last June, recently signed with Fresno State in December.
“He helped me a lot with the mental side of baseball,” Anker said. “I’ve always gotten by pitching. I’ve always done pretty well, but he really dug deep in me and showed me how to attack hitters and how trust all my pitches and not just my fastball.”
Both added that Silva helped better them as people with Watts-brown saying, “he’s going to try to make you the best person you can be whether it’s playing baseball or even being a man.”
“I really believe that he loves me and the rest of the kids in there,” Anker said. “He wants to see us succeed, so he’s going to do what it takes.”
For Silva, he said the “coolest thing” is seeing an athlete buy into the process and watching them transform as people.
“Baseball is tough and you’re going to fail regardless, but that’s going to make you better, ultimately, in the game and in life,” Silva said.
Silva graduated from Hanford High School in 2010, won back-to-back Valley championships and was an All-State shortstop. He continued his career at Fresno City as a starting shortstop and second baseman before transferring to Lubbock Christian University where he spent three years as an infielder and pitcher.
After coming back to his hometown, he was an assistant for the Hanford High School baseball team in 2017 and then was an assistant at Reedley College. Recently, he was named the new Hanford baseball coach.
“When I was done playing, I always knew that I wanted to coach and I always knew I wanted to come back home and coach and help the youth as much as I could,” Silva said.
His desire to help stemmed from his own experiences growing up in Hanford.
“Growing up, I felt like we always, as kids, had to go to Visalia or Fresno or surrounding areas to get quality instruction,” Silva said. “I wanted to be able to be close enough, be affordable enough to be able to reach as many people as I can. These kids, they need somebody from Hanford to teach them what Hanford baseball is about and I feel like I am somebody that can do that for them.”
It’s $40 for a 30-minute lesson and $60 for an hour on pitching, hitting, fielding or all three. The rate is a steal when one considers some less qualified instructors will charge the latter rate for a half hour, while it’s not uncommon to see $100+ for 60 minutes of lessons.
“It’s never been about the money for me,” Silva said. “It is nice, it does help pay the bills, but it’s more about these kids and getting them to a level that they want to get to.”
For those interested in setting up lessons with Silva, email him at dalton@daltonsilvabaseball.com or message him on the Dalton Silva Baseball Facebook page.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
