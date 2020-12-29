Bank of America doubles giving to Fresno-area nonprofits in 2020

FRESNO — To support communities amid the ongoing pandemic, Bank of America has awarded $1,009,300 to 42 local nonprofits and communities across the Fresno/Visalia region in 2020, focusing on emergency response, food insecurity, community development and virtual education. In addition to this philanthropic capital, which is double its giving in 2019, Bank of America also donated 374,000 PPE masks and 800 8-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer to farmworkers and other essential workers in the region.
This year, notable philanthropic investments included grants that enabled the Fresno Mission to buy a refrigerated van that will help it expand its food collection efforts and feed more people in need, helped Poverello House acquire comfortable temporary housing that will provide beds for 60 people per night, and supported Community Medical Center in relaunching its employee assistance program providing emergency grants to its frontline workers.
“This year has been a challenge for everyone, but especially so for essential workers and area residents working in industries particularly hard-hit by the pandemic,” said Mark Riley, Fresno/Visalia market president, Bank of America. “As a major company and employer, Bank of America recognizes that we have a responsibility to support our local communities however we can. By directing philanthropic capital locally, we can address the most immediate needs while helping our most vulnerable communities become more resilient and positioned for success moving forward.”
Beyond grants and donations, local bank employees also found ways to give back through virtual volunteerism this year, dedicating over 2,100 volunteer hours to local causes and projects across the region.
As an essential business, Bank of America also invested in the health and economic stability of its own employees this year by raising its minimum hourly pay to $20 and expanding family benefits, including increasing childcare reimbursement to $100 per day, providing meal subsidies, and giving supplemental bonus pay to essential workers serving the daily banking needs of clients.
