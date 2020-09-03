You have permission to edit this article.
Bakersfield author publishes UFO account
preview_Smith_frontcover__41588.1590461181.jpg

The cover of "The Crystal Ship" by Bakersfield author Stacey Smith is shown. 

BAKERSFIELD — What would you do if you saw something in the night sky that you couldn’t explain? Would you explain it away, ignore it, or wonder if you had seen something from another world? Although a critic of UFO sightings in the past, author Stacey Smith saw something in the sky while working as a security officer that changed his life forever.

"The Crystal Ship" is a fascinating autobiography that focuses on Smith’s firsthand account of his decision to take action and pursue the truth, leading to multiple encounters with UFOs and life from another world. Although he knows many people will not believe his story, he wants people to know about it.

Smith hopes readers will be open-minded and take the time to look up into the sky every so often, especially in mountainous areas and near military installations.

Stacey K. Smith is a former U.S. Marine and has a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from Ashford University. He is working on two more books: one on autism and one on politics. 

