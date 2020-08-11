You are the owner of this article.
"Back 2 School Bash" hands out backpacks and fun
HANFORD — Toshia Escalera and her husband, Pastor John Escalera, who took over Howard Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church last year, hosted a “Back 2 School Bash” on Saturday.

The duo gave away 125 backpacks with school supplies and had free food and snow cones. They also raffled off six bicycles. The “Back 2 School Bash” also had Joshua 1:9 and his daughter, Deja Luv, minister in Christian rap. The leftover food was taken to surrounding homeless camps and distributed.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

