"Back 2 School Bash" hands out backpacks and fun

HANFORD — Toshia Escalera and her husband, Pastor John Escalera, who took over Howard Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church last year, hosted a “Back 2 School Bash” on Saturday.

The duo gave away 125 backpacks with school supplies and had free food and snow cones. They also raffled off six bicycles. The “Back 2 School Bash” also had Joshua 1:9 and his daughter, Deja Luv, minister in Christian rap. The leftover food was taken to surrounding homeless camps and distributed.

