Baby girl Alori Joh is Hanford's first child of 2021
Happy New Year

Baby girl Alori Joh is Hanford's first child of 2021

  • Updated
HANFORD — First-time parents Conan and Johanna were excited to welcome their first child into the world on New Year’s Day.

Baby Alori Joh was born at the Adventist Health Hanford Birth Center at 1:29 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021. That’s the exact delivery date the proud parents were given, so they didn’t make any New Year’s plan in anticipation of her arrival.

“I was sleeping when my water broke at 4:30 a.m. yesterday [December 31, 2020],” says Johanna.

She and Conan, who are from Coalinga, drove straight to the Birth Center in Hanford.

“It’s kind of crazy because we didn’t think she would wait until New Year’s Day because of how much I was dilated,” says Johanna.

But Baby Alori arrived right on time, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 20 ¾ inches in length.

The Adventist Health Hanford Birth Center gifted the family with a basket filled with baby items including a receiving blanket, onesie, swaddle set, slippers, a stuffed animal and more.

Happy New Year and Happy Birthday, Alori Joh!

