Avenal State Prison employees honored at 35th annual Medal of Valor ceremony

SACRAMENTO ― Ten employees from Avenal State Prison (ASP) were among 98 people honored today at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s 35th annual Medal of Valor ceremony for their bravery in responding to life-threatening situations in the line of duty and in the community as well as exemplary work benefiting the department and the public.
“This year’s honorees show that the bravery and professionalism of our staff extends beyond institution walls and into the community. Our employees keep order, ensure safety, encourage rehabilitation and serve the people of California,” CDCR Secretary Ralph Diaz said.
Jaron Nash, ASP Chief Executive Officer, was one of the members of the Government Alliance on Race and Equity (GARE) team at CDCR and California Correctional Health Care Services who were each honored as Executive of the Year. GARE seeks to clearly define racial equity, analyze policies from this perspective and craft a plan for long-term racial equity in the workforce.
ASP Community Resources Manager Dee Lovette was named Correctional Supervisor of the Year given to the person who serves as a positive role model and fosters an environment that supports a balance between professional development, professional job performance and personal wellness. Lovette promotes rehabilitation, anti-drug efforts, art programs and many other activities at ASP and puts the spotlight on the success of incarcerated people.
The Beacon Award was given to O'Brian Bailey, a Correctional Administrator at ASP who volunteers to coordinate all rehabilitative programming for the Youth Offender Program there. The Beacon Award was established to honor an employee, contractor, or volunteer who has fully embraced and expanded the Department’s rehabilitative mission to make California safer through small, everyday acts that recognize and tap into an individual’s potential to transform.
Correctional Captain Michael A. Tuntakit and retired Correctional Lieutenant Jamie Shaw were honored with a Distinguished Service Medal awarded for exemplary work conduct with the Department for a period of months or years, or involvement in a specific assignment of unusual benefit to the Department. Tuntakit and Shaw researched and wrote a modern, more effective and job-specific training curriculum for CDCR’s supervisor training.
Licensed Vocational Nurse Antoinette Rossi, Correctional Officer Jashaun Banks, Registered Nurse Karen Gladden, Licensed Vocational Nurse Laurie Thomas and Fire Captain Stuart Lyons were honored with a Bronze Star. The award is given for saving a life without placing oneself in peril and using proper training and tactics in a professional manner to save, or clearly contribute to saving, the life of another person. The group of employees were the first to arrive on the scene of a horrific accident. Two victims who were both CDCR officers were trapped in their vehicles. When the team discovered one victim was deceased, they concentrated their efforts on freeing the other severely injured officer. They succeeded and worked to stabilize him, keeping him from going into shock until he could be airlifted to a hospital.
Because of COVID-19, this year’s Medal of Valor ceremony was pre-recorded. Employees from nearly all disciplines and professions statewide received awards at the virtual ceremony that featured videos, narration and photographs. CDCR awarded the Medal of Valor award, Bronze, Silver and Gold Corrections Stars; Distinguished Service Medals; Beacon Awards, and medals for Correctional Officer, Correctional Supervisor and Executive of the Year. CDCR also honored exemplary executives and administrators as well as health care, rehabilitation, parole, and juvenile justice professionals.
